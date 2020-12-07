Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives' alum is accused of being a hypocrite after sharing a post about praying 'for anyone dealing with heartache' as she's fully aware that she's dating a married man.

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen's intention to show kindness isn't well appreciated by social media users. Following her dating controversy with married NBA star Malik Beasley, it's suffice to say that anything the former reality TV star posts will only earn her more backlash.

On Sunday, December 6, the 46-year-old shared on her Instagram page a cryptic post about praying for the broken-hearted ones. "God, I pray for healing & comfort for anyone dealing with heartache," read the quote on Larsa's feed.

"I pray that they find refuge in You in the midst of their pain," it continued. "May You continue to give them the strength to keep going. To push through these dark moments & know You are with them every step of the way."

It's unclear if Larsa was speaking of herself or others that she might have hurt with the post, but people quickly connected it to her alleged affair with Malik. "I am thinking of Malik Beasley's wife and son," one person wrote in the comment section.

Another claimed, "She praying for her victims." A third user didn't seem to believe that Larsa has that kind of sympathy, writing, "You knew he was married and didn't care. Please!" A fourth one blasted her, "Thirsty much? Your actions, your consequences."

Someone else thinks the prayers will work, but not in Larsa's favor. "God might answer your prayers for the sake of Malik Beasley's wife and take you away from Malik," the said person predicted.

There's at least one person, however, who defended Larsa, believing that "The Real Housewives of Miami" alum isn't as much guilty as Malik, who cheated on his wife Montana Yao. "Soooo, why are y'all so much putting the blame on her??? Because Malik is the one that's married; she's not! She didn't have no obligation to his wife,... he did!' "

Larsa and Malik were spotted holding hands in Miami on November 23, though the photos only surfaced on Tuesday, December 1. Montana later took to Twitter to seemingly address her husband's cheating scandal, writing, "Wow... I don't even know this man... this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

"I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and God has never let me down the truth always comes out one way or another...," she added in another post. "Appreciate all the love y'all for real."

Meanwhile, Larsa warned people of misleading social media on Wednesday, December 2. "Don't always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, without mentioning which reports she was referring to.

She additionally asked people to stop making groundless judgment on her. "Don't judge me until you know me," she wrote on Instagram Stories on Friday. "Don't underestimate me until you challenge me. And don't talk about me until you've talked to me."