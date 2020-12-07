Matthew Perry Posts 1st Photos of New Fiancee as an Ex Details His Drug Addiction

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

While the 'Friends' alum proudly flaunts his soon-to-be wife Molly Hurwitz on social media, his former girlfriend Kayti Edward claims he sent her to fetch drugs while she was five months pregnant.

Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Matthew Perry has shared first pictures of his new fiancee Molly Hurwitz following their engagement announcement. On Saturday, December 5, the actor posted on his Instagram page a photo of his soon-to-be wife helping him promote his new limited edition "Friends" merchandise line.

In the image, the 29-year-old lifted up her long dark hair to show the line on her black T-shirt, "Could this BE any more of a t-shirt?" written in the iconic "Friends" font. The slogan parodies one of Matthew's character Chandler Bing's most popular running gags. He cheekily captioned the snap, "You don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free," while directing his fans and followers to a link on his bio to buy the tee.

Matthew followed it up with another photo of his fiancee on Sunday. The second image featured Molly rocking a black cap from his merchandise line. "What is this, a baseball cap?" read the words written on the hat. She was pouting her lips while holding a banana to her ear like a cell phone. "Hats?!? Banana still not included," Matthew wrote in the caption accompanying the photo.

Matthew proposed to his girlfriend Molly just before the Thanksgiving holiday, after dating for two years. "I decided to get engaged," he told PEOPLE in late November. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

While Matthew may be still basking in engagement bliss, his ex Kayti Edward has opened up about his crippling drug problem. In an interview with The Sun, Kayti, who was intimate with the 51-year-old actor in the 2000s, revealed that he once sent her to fetch drugs at the height of his addiction problem while she was five months pregnant.

Kayti said she would go to meet dealers to stop him from "wandering around the streets" himself and getting caught. "At that point in his downfall, it was whatever I could get pretty much," she recalled some of his most harrowing days in 2011. "I was like five months pregnant going down and getting stuff for him."

"He [would say], 'No one's going to pull over a pregnant girl. Don't worry,' " she said of how her then-boyfriend assigned her for the task. "He would set it up and say, 'Ok, go to this address and meet this person, they're going to come out and hand you a bag.' I'd drive straight to him."

"We'd open the bag, sometimes it was pills, cocaine, sometimes it would be heroin and crack, it was just like a smorgasbord, you never knew what you were going to get," she shared. "I look back and think, 'What kind of friend was I?' [But] I wanted to help him."

Calling their relationship "toxic," Kayti explained how he convinced her to score the drugs, "He'd give me this guilt trip like, 'If you don't get me this I’m just gonna go there myself and walk downtown.' I was like, 'No, no, no, I'll just do it for you' because I didn't want him in his state of mind to A, be driving, and B, be wandering around the streets."

Kayti said she sometimes would deliver drugs to Matthew on set. "I remember I would go to Paramount, up to the gate, and I'd say, 'I'm here to see Matthew.' I would drive through and he would just be in the trailer. I would think, 'How can you be working right now?' " she dished, before adding, "[But] he wasn't a functioning addict, you could see all over his face, he wasn't fooling anybody."

Kayti claimed Matthew once was so high he superglued his hands to his legs. "He actually wandered into the neighbor’s pool naked and was swimming," she recalled another of the actor's embarrassing moments due to his drug addiction. Kayti said that Matthew sought help after his friends began distancing themselves from him.