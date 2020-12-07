Cardi B Supports Teyana Taylor Following Her Retirement Announcement

WENN/Avalon/Derrick Salters Music

After the 'Lose Each Other' hitmaker was left with no nomination for the 2021 Grammy Awards despite her successful album 'The Album', Teyana hinted at retirement in an Instagram post over the weekend.

Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Teyana Taylor shocked fans when she hinted at retirement in an Instagram post on Friday, December 4. Apparently, not only fans but also fellow musicians were surprised by the post with Cardi B showing support for the multi-hyphenate artist.

Taking to her Twitter account to sing Teyana praise on Saturday, the Grammy-winning raptress wrote to her followers, "If you know me then you know Teyana Taylor's album it's my favorite of 2020," referring to Teyana's "The Album". "I swear she really got the best album this year.I hate that she feels how she feels cause she sooo talented and the music is soo good."

When asked about her favorite song of the album, Cardi responded, "Tuh where do I start ......Wake up love,1800,morning,69,killa,.....Lose each other's had me in my feelings in the beginning of October." The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker further alluded that it was hard to pick a favorite since it was "just a very good project maaaannn."

Cardi B sent support to Teyana Taylor after retirement claims.

Teyana was among those who were snubbed at the 2021 Grammy nominations. Despite her critically-acclaimed set "The Album", which was released in June, the "Lose Each Other" hitmaker was left with no nomination for the upcoming award-giving event. In the eyebrow-raising post, Teyana shared a Spotify data about how her music is streamed in 92 countries by 15.2 million listeners.

"Wow, who did that? Y'all did that! Thank you. I ain't gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the 'machine', constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol..," she wrote in the caption, befire announcing, "I'm retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!"

Concluding her message, Teyana, who is signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music, added, "To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don't worry y'all know. all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open...either that or I'm pickin da locks petunia!!! So wassup."

Back in November, Teyana blasted Recording Academy. "Y'all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is d**k in this category (sic)," she tweeted.