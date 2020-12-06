 
 

Shawn Mendes Calls New Album His 'Favorite Art'

The 'Treat You Better' hitmaker feels 'very free' during the making of his new music as he talks about his latest studio offering called 'Wonder', which comes out two years after his self-titled set.

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes has described his new album "Wonder" as his "favourite art" to date.

The 22-year-old singer released his fourth record on Friday (04Dec20) - the follow-up to 2018's self-titled LP - and he is delighted with how the collection turned out.

"(It is) my favourite art that I've ever made in my life," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I know I really feel like I created an album that feels like freedom. I felt very free just making it. I felt like this is music that I love to listen to, this is music I want to hear, this is music I want to make and it's gorgeous for that reason."

The "Stitches" hitmaker collaborated with fellow Canadian pop star Justin Bieber on "Monster", and revealed the song - which references the flip side to fame - was written three years ago.

"(It was written) when I was actually feeling a lot of (pressure about) who I was in a relationship with and (people) wanting to push me into this box..." he explained.

"Three years later, I actually listen back to it and it makes me think of every single person who has Instagram or Twitter and every single person who is checking their Instagram every five minutes to see if people approve of the last thing they posted."

"It's tough, because there is this (societal) pressure that everyone has and is putting on each other, and something that is so true and I don't think is talked about enough is that the human condition is messy."

Meanwhile, Shawn admitted he is "pretty mushy" when it comes to his romance with Camila Cabello and uses their love as inspiration for his music.

"I think we are both super sensitive, which creates a lot of sensitivity in our relationship, but we are songwriters, so we are constantly searching for the best topics in life," he smiled.

"I don't know, I am pretty mushy... I feel like she would probably say I am much more mushy."

