 
 

Katy Perry Turns to Meditation to Help With Sleep Deprivation as First-Time Mom

Katy Perry Turns to Meditation to Help With Sleep Deprivation as First-Time Mom
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Never Worn White' singer opens up about her lack of sleep as a first-time mother and how she copes with it as she talks about motherhood in a chat with Hugh Jackman.

  • Dec 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry has turned to transcendental meditation to help her relax as she struggles with sleep deprivation as a first-time mother.

The "Never Worn White" hitmaker gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove in August (20), and although she's enjoying every minute of parenthood, she's yet to adjust to the lack of sleep.

"My daughter, she's such a gift, but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep. No matter how much support you have," she told Hugh Jackman in a chat for the David Lynch Foundation's Meditate America virtual event.

To help combat her sleepy state of mind, Katy has been using transcendental meditation (TM) to help put her mind and body at ease whenever she has a spare 20 minutes.

  See also...

"There's been so many different ways TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment, as a new mother, I take 20 minutes," she added.

Katy shares Daisy with her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom.

The singer has since been back to work, but she admitted it was hard to leave baby Daisy home. "It's amazing. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams," she said. "I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there."

Katy previously slammed the "popular misconception" that "being a mom isn't a full time job." She explained on Twitter, "When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off…' she's coming from a full time job… of being a mom, lol."

You can share this post!

Shawn Mendes Calls New Album His 'Favorite Art'

The Weeknd Teams Up With Rosalia for 'Blinding Lights' Remix
Related Posts
'Disney Holiday Singalong': Katy Perry Dresses Up as Christmas Tree, BTS Offers Solid Performance

'Disney Holiday Singalong': Katy Perry Dresses Up as Christmas Tree, BTS Offers Solid Performance

Katy Perry in Hot Water for Promoting Dad's Non-Partisan T-Shirt

Katy Perry in Hot Water for Promoting Dad's Non-Partisan T-Shirt

Katy Perry Revamps 'Resilient' With DJ Tiesto and Aitana for New Coca-Cola Ad

Katy Perry Revamps 'Resilient' With DJ Tiesto and Aitana for New Coca-Cola Ad

Dave Stewart Told Katy Perry Not to Try Too Hard After Debut Album Flop

Dave Stewart Told Katy Perry Not to Try Too Hard After Debut Album Flop

Most Read
'Happy Days' Star Warren Berlinger Dies in Hospital at 83
Celebrity

'Happy Days' Star Warren Berlinger Dies in Hospital at 83

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Miley Cyrus Shows Her Bare Breasts for Rolling Stone Magazine

Miley Cyrus Shows Her Bare Breasts for Rolling Stone Magazine

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Fiancee Tells Off Body-Shamers: No Man Owns My Body

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Fiancee Tells Off Body-Shamers: No Man Owns My Body

Queen Naija Defends Herself for Claiming Son Looks Asian, It Backfires

Queen Naija Defends Herself for Claiming Son Looks Asian, It Backfires

Elliot Page's Wife Insists Her Gender Identity Is Private Matter After His Transgender Reveal

Elliot Page's Wife Insists Her Gender Identity Is Private Matter After His Transgender Reveal

Rapper Casanova Confident He'll Be Exonerated After Turning Himself In

Rapper Casanova Confident He'll Be Exonerated After Turning Himself In

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Marks the Launch of Moods and Modes Podcast Series

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Marks the Launch of Moods and Modes Podcast Series

Tamar Braxton Details COVID-19 Scare: I'm 'FREAKING OUT'

Tamar Braxton Details COVID-19 Scare: I'm 'FREAKING OUT'

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Sparks Debate After Issuing Stay-at-Home Order Due to COVID-19 Surge

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Sparks Debate After Issuing Stay-at-Home Order Due to COVID-19 Surge

Charlize Theron Pays Tribute to 'Mad Max' Co-Star Hugh Keays-Byrne After His Death

Charlize Theron Pays Tribute to 'Mad Max' Co-Star Hugh Keays-Byrne After His Death