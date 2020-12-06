Katy Perry Turns to Meditation to Help With Sleep Deprivation as First-Time Mom

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Never Worn White' singer opens up about her lack of sleep as a first-time mother and how she copes with it as she talks about motherhood in a chat with Hugh Jackman.

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry has turned to transcendental meditation to help her relax as she struggles with sleep deprivation as a first-time mother.

The "Never Worn White" hitmaker gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove in August (20), and although she's enjoying every minute of parenthood, she's yet to adjust to the lack of sleep.

"My daughter, she's such a gift, but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep. No matter how much support you have," she told Hugh Jackman in a chat for the David Lynch Foundation's Meditate America virtual event.

To help combat her sleepy state of mind, Katy has been using transcendental meditation (TM) to help put her mind and body at ease whenever she has a spare 20 minutes.

"There's been so many different ways TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment, as a new mother, I take 20 minutes," she added.

Katy shares Daisy with her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom.

The singer has since been back to work, but she admitted it was hard to leave baby Daisy home. "It's amazing. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams," she said. "I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there."

Katy previously slammed the "popular misconception" that "being a mom isn't a full time job." She explained on Twitter, "When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off…' she's coming from a full time job… of being a mom, lol."