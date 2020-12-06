KISS Reveal Plan to Have Concert in the 'Coldest Place on Earth' for 2021 Farewell Tour

WENN Music

Gene Simmons and his bandmates are expected to stop by the 'coldest place on the earth' during their final tour which is scheduled to kick off next year following delay due to pandemic.

Dec 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - KISS will play "the coldest place on the earth" as part of their 2021 farewell tour.

Gene Simmons and co were due to hit the road this summer to continue the extensive last jaunt around the globe.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the rockers are postponing their European shows until June and July 2021, with the 17-date run now due to kick off on 2 June (20) in Antwerp, Belgium.

And Gene, 71, has revealed one of the gigs out of the 150 they are yet to complete will require them to wear their thermals.

Speaking on Los Angeles radio station 95.5 KLOS, the "Heaven's On Fire" rocker said, "We've already booked Europe outdoors. Most of the shows have already sold out. We start in summer."

"The vaccines are gonna be out there for everybody, oh, by January, February, March at the latest, but we're gonna be out there a few months after that. And we've literally got 150 cities booked."

He continued, "We're gonna continue this tour, which we stopped after doing 110 cities. We've got another 150 cities to go, and who knows how long, but some of the later ones are gonna be jawdropping."

"You can't imagine what we've got planned - like, beyond … I said, 'No. We can really do that?' They said, 'Yup. Yup.' The political people said we can play there. And so there's gonna be stuff that's just gonna make you go, 'That's the coolest.' "

Speaking about the icy location, Gene added, "There's one place that's the coldest place on earth."

"And if you can imagine us playing there with even larger pyro than you've ever seen, 'cause there's nothing around there. But that's all I'll say about it."

In the meantime, the "Rock and Roll All Nite" group have a livestream set planned for New Year's Eve, which will take place at the Atlantis, The Palm resort in Dubai attended by an in-person audience of between 2,000 and 3,000 people - all limited to hotel guests, who will undergo coronavirus testing and other health and safety protocols before gaining access.