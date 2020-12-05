 
 

Rumer Willis Blasts Anti-Maskers After Being Exposed to Covid-19

The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis urges her online followers to 'wear a damn mask' in an angry rant as she vents her frustrations at the anti-maskers.

  • Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rumer Willis has urged people to "wear a damn mask" after being exposed to coronavirus.

The actress - whose parents are Bruce Willis and Demi Moore - has ranted on social media after being in contact with someone who didn't tell her they had experienced symptoms, and wasn't wearing a face covering, leaving her "exposed" to the virus.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote, "It's not up for discussion anymore! I don't really care what you want to do for yourself but for others WEAR A DAMN MASK!"

"I was exposed to covid today because someone didn't feel the need to speak up about symptoms or wear a mask and I'm gonna be honest I'm pretty freaked out and angry. It's not that difficult to be a decent human being and protect yourself and others. (sic)"

Her comments come after California Governor Gavin Newsom warned the state was heading into a stay-at-home lockdown due to the pandemic.

Cases are rising in the state, and on Thursday (03Dec20), Los Angeles County reported a record daily case count of 7,854, along with 44 more deaths.

Rumer spent the previous lockdown with mom Demi Moore, dad Bruce Willis, and sisters Scout and Tallulah. The mother-daughter duo expressed their frustrations as they saw many people did not take the pandemic seriously.

"First of all, knowing that, that's really scary because they're placing themselves at risk for potentially contracting the virus and dying. It's OK to feel scared," Demi said. "That's pretty normal, and we're not alone. You're not alone to feel that way."

"I think the biggest thing you can do, in my opinion, is lead by example," Rumer chimed in. "I can only control what I do myself. And as heartbreaking as it is to watch, sometimes I think allowing yourself to let go of any responsibility you have to trying to fix or control the way someone is moving through this process is what you have to do."

