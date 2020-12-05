 
 

Cardi B Often Feels 'Scared' to Ask Male Artists for Collaboration

Cardi B Often Feels 'Scared' to Ask Male Artists for Collaboration
Billboard Magazine/AB+DM
Music

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker claims she still has a lot of dream duets that haven't materialized because she's too shy and afraid to reach out to male artists in the industry.

  • Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is so shy that she often feels too scared to ask male rappers to collaborate with her.

The "Bodak Yellow" star has a fair few collabs under her belts - including the chart-topping "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion and tunes with Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, and 21 Savage - but told Billboard that when it comes to teaming up with her peers, she struggles with the initial stages of contact.

"The thing is, I'm shy and really shy to reach out to male artists, to be honest with you," she said. "That's why a lot of collabs that I want, I haven't gotten yet because I'm scared to reach out. I always get a little star-struck. I'll be thinking I'm corny, even though I'm funny."

  See also...

Cardi, who hit headlines with the raunchy lyrics of "WAP", also said that her shyness can also be an issue when it comes to her laying down romantic songs.

"When it comes to me writing or putting ideas of my personal life in the music I get really shy," she said. "When I perform songs like Be Careful or Ring I usually close my eyes because I get really shy about showing that lovey-dovey side. Even to my engineer, I start giggling... like, 'Oh my God, I can't. This is so embarrassing.' "

She, however, remained unapologetic over her racy lyrics. "I want to show people that you can do positive things, but you can also be yourself. I'm a very sexual person. I love sex, and I like to rap about it. I like to do it," she explained.

You can share this post!

DJ Hannah Bronfman Gets Congratulation From Obama After Welcoming First Child

Rumer Willis Blasts Anti-Maskers After Being Exposed to Covid-19
Related Posts
Cardi B Unfazed by Criticism of Her Racy Lyrics: 'I'm Not Hurting Nobody'

Cardi B Unfazed by Criticism of Her Racy Lyrics: 'I'm Not Hurting Nobody'

Cardi B Says Getting Loud on Social Media Keeps Her From Drugs

Cardi B Says Getting Loud on Social Media Keeps Her From Drugs

Cardi B Apologizes After Backlash for Hosting Thanksgiving Dinner With 37 Guests

Cardi B Apologizes After Backlash for Hosting Thanksgiving Dinner With 37 Guests

Cardi B Slams Wiz Khalifa for Trying to Pit Her Against Nicki Minaj Following Shady Tweet

Cardi B Slams Wiz Khalifa for Trying to Pit Her Against Nicki Minaj Following Shady Tweet

Most Read
Lil Nas X Almost Missed Out on 'Old Town Road' Blessings Due to 'What Other People Were Saying'
Music

Lil Nas X Almost Missed Out on 'Old Town Road' Blessings Due to 'What Other People Were Saying'

Rita Ora's Songs Banned on Radio Station After She Broke Covid-19 Lockdown Rules

Rita Ora's Songs Banned on Radio Station After She Broke Covid-19 Lockdown Rules

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Phoebe Bridgers Recruits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal for 'Savior Complex' Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers Recruits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal for 'Savior Complex' Music Video

Taylor Swift's Fans Think She Shades Scooter Braun in Teaser of 'Love Story' New Version

Taylor Swift's Fans Think She Shades Scooter Braun in Teaser of 'Love Story' New Version

Dr. Dre vs Diddy on 'Verzuz' May Totally Happen

Dr. Dre vs Diddy on 'Verzuz' May Totally Happen

The Flaming Lips Put 'Space Bubble' Concerts on Hold Due to Spike in Covid-19 Cases

The Flaming Lips Put 'Space Bubble' Concerts on Hold Due to Spike in Covid-19 Cases

Dua Lipa Takes a Jab at People's Perception of 'Manufactured' Pop Female Artist

Dua Lipa Takes a Jab at People's Perception of 'Manufactured' Pop Female Artist

Rapper Trouble Accused of Pimping After Saying He'll Let Drake Sleep With His Girl for a Feature

Rapper Trouble Accused of Pimping After Saying He'll Let Drake Sleep With His Girl for a Feature

Cardi B Unfazed by Criticism of Her Racy Lyrics: 'I'm Not Hurting Nobody'

Cardi B Unfazed by Criticism of Her Racy Lyrics: 'I'm Not Hurting Nobody'

Roddy Ricch Claims Apple Music's Top Global Album of 2020 Title With Debut Album

Roddy Ricch Claims Apple Music's Top Global Album of 2020 Title With Debut Album

Harry Styles Reflects on His Solo Debut: I Was Scared to Get It Wrong

Harry Styles Reflects on His Solo Debut: I Was Scared to Get It Wrong

Robbie Williams Readying New Songs Under Different Moniker

Robbie Williams Readying New Songs Under Different Moniker