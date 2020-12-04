 
 

Daniel Radcliffe Shares Honest Reason Why He Doesn't Join Social Media

When asked why he decided not to have any social media account, the 'Harry Potter' actor claims that he has 'some sort of intellectual, well throughout reason for this.'

AceShowbiz - Daniel Radcliffe is still not interested in joining social media. While making a virtual appearance on "Hot Ones" to promote his new movie "Escape From Pretoria", the "Harry Potter" actor shared the honest reason why he has yet to have a Twitter or Instagram account.

The 31-year-old offered his two cents in the Thursday, December 3 episode of the YouTube web series. "I would love to say there's some sort of intellectual, well thought out reason for this. 'Cause I considered getting a Twitter and I 100% know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories like 'Dan Radcliffe gets into fight with random person on Twitter,' " he first told host Sean Evans.

"When I was younger, not anymore thank God, I would like to look up comments about myself on the internet and read s**t like that. That is an insane and bad thing to do. And to me, like Twitter and everything just feels like an extension of that," he continued. "Unless I want to go just read all nice things about myself, which also feels like another unhealthy thing to do."

The English native went on to note that he is not "mentally" ready to be a social media user. "Other than that, I don't honestly think I'm mentally strong enough but right now I think I'm all right with that," the "Swiss Army Man" star pointed out.

During the chat, Daniel also talked about his trick to avoid paparazzi, revealing that he'd wear the same clothes for quite some time. "It was when I was doing 'Equus' in London, you're in a situation where the paparazzi know where you are and know you will be leaving around the same time every night," he recalled.

"So if they want to get pictures of you looking tired and pale, which is my go-to look, then they can wait by the side where you come out and take them as you leave," he added. "Because it's the same door, it's the same background, walking out the same way every night, and if I'm wearing the same clothes, they all look like they're from the same day, so there's no more value in it."

