 
 

George Clooney Admits Decision to Teach Twins Italian Was 'A Really Dumb Thing'

Admitting his parenting mistake to late night host Jimmy Kimmel, the star of 'The Midnight Sky' jokes that he and his wife Amal have armed their three-year-olds with a secret language.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - George Clooney and his wife Amal made a big parenting mistake when they decided their twins should speak Italian - because mum and dad don't.

The Oscar winner, who owns a villa in Lake Como, didn't realise there was a language barrier between himself and his three-year-old kids until they started speaking fluent Italian.

"We did a really dumb thing, which is they speak fluent Italian," the actor/director told U.S. late night host Jimmy Kimmel.

"But I don't speak Italian. My wife doesn't speak Italian. It's terrible. We've armed them with a language, a secret language," Clooney added, laughing.

"I'll say, you know, 'Go back in and clean up your room before...' They're like, 'Eh, papa stranzo'. I'm like, 'What...?' I'm from Kentucky, English is a second language to me."

Clooney and the family have spent much of the COVID lockdown in Los Angeles, where the actor stayed busy taking care of household chores, cooking, and "wood staining the entire house", joking, "It kept me out of the room with the kids speaking Italian."

Prior to this, Clooney revealed that his twins love to "freak out" their guests by smearing their nappies with chocolate spread and then sticking a finger in to eat it. "They both have learned to play pranks, which is good fun. I did work with them on putting Nutella in a diaper and then eating it," he shared. "Whenever a stranger is around, they'll come in holding it, like, 'Papa, it's a dirty nappy!' and I go, 'Okay, I'll take care of it,' and then they eat the Nutella out of the nappy. You can imagine the freak-outs we get.... Yeah, I taught them that."

