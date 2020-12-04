 
 

Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis Unveiled as 2021 Gotham Awards' Honorees

Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis Unveiled as 2021 Gotham Awards' Honorees
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' actor, who passed away over the summer, and his co-star become the first castmates to be feted at the prizegiving for the same movie.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis are set to be honoured with tributes at the 2021 Gotham Awards.

The late actor, who lost his battle with cancer over the summer, and his "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" co-star are set to make history at the prizegiving, becoming the first castmates to be feted at the Gotham Awards for the same movie.

Other honourees in recent years have included Laura Dern, Sam Rockwell, Rachel Weisz, Willem Dafoe, and Nicole Kidman.

  See also...

Chadwick is also only the second actor to receive a tribute posthumously, after James Gandolfini in 2013. He also received a nomination in the Best Actor category, making him the first actor in the award's eight-year history to receive a tribute and be nominated in a competitive category in the same year.

The T'Challa of Marvel's "Black Panther passed away in August at the age of 43 after a secret battle with colon cancer.

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" is an adaptation of August Wilson's play, directed by George C. Wolfe. Viola plays the title role of legendary jazz and blues singer Ma Rainey, while Chadwick portrays a young trumpeter with a dream of reinventing the jazz sound.

The 30th annual Gotham Awards ceremony will take place virtually at New York's Cipriani Wall Street on 11 January. The recipients of the awards' annual director and industry tributes will be announced at a later date.

You can share this post!

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Parenting Struggles Amid Divorce

Boosie Badazz Suing Mark Zuckerberg for $20 Million Over Instagram Shutdown
Related Posts
Chadwick Boseman's Brother Marks Two Years of Being in Remission From Cancer

Chadwick Boseman's Brother Marks Two Years of Being in Remission From Cancer

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Seeks to Be Executor of His Estate as the Actor Died Without a Will

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Seeks to Be Executor of His Estate as the Actor Died Without a Will

Chadwick Boseman's Brother Reveals Their Last Conversation That Changed His Prayer for Late Actor

Chadwick Boseman's Brother Reveals Their Last Conversation That Changed His Prayer for Late Actor

Is Chadwick Boseman's Widow Pregnant With His Child?

Is Chadwick Boseman's Widow Pregnant With His Child?

Most Read
Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen
Celebrity

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Ari Fletcher's MUA Reacts to Her Shady Tweets

Ari Fletcher's MUA Reacts to Her Shady Tweets