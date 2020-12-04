Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Instagram Celebrity

The Instagram model, who previously claimed she was blindsided by the NBA star's relationship with the reality TV star, reportedly has filed for divorce from her husband and father of their 1-year-old son.

AceShowbiz - Malik Beasley and Montana Yao's marriage appears to be unsalvageable amid his Larsa Pippen dating controversy. The Instagram model has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband after she saw pictures of her husband with the reality TV star.

"Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos," a source tells E! News. "Montana never cheated, and it's not in her character. She's not dating anybody. She's a family person. She's focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority."

Malik and Larsa were spotted holding hands in Miami on November 23, though the photos only surfaced on Tuesday, December 1. Montana later took to Twitter to seemingly address her husband's cheating scandal, writing, "Wow... I don't even know this man... this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

"I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and God has never let me down the truth always comes out one way or another...," she added in another post. "Appreciate all the love y'all for real."

Meanwhile, Larsa warned people of misleading social media on Wednesday. "Don't always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, without mentioning which reports she was referring to.

It was reported that Larsa was aware Malik is still married to Montana, but the 24-year-old athlete "played it off that him and Montana were 'having issues and ending their marriage.' " A so-called insider told E! News of the mother of 4, "She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn't doing anything wrong by hanging out with him."

Confirming E!'s report, Hollywood Unlocked claimed that Malik and Montana "have actually been separated for months and that the athlete has already started the process to get a divorce."

It's additionally reported that Montana had cheated on Malik with NFL star Su'a Cravens before the Minnesota Timberwolves player hung out with Larsa. According to entertainment news blog Fee the goat, the basketball player even confronted the former football strong safety and had a fight with him over the alleged affair.