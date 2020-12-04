Noah Cyrus 'Horrified and Truly Sorry' for Using Racist Remark to Defend Harry Styles

Instagram/WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The younger sister of Miley Cyrus has previously weighed in on the 'Watermelon Sugars' singer's controversial Vogue cover, declaring that he 'wears this dress better than any of u nappy a** h***xz.'

Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Noah Cyrus regretted her poor choice of words. Finding herself landing in hot water for using a racist remark to defend Harry Styles over his controversial Vogue cover, the "Make Me (Cry)" singer offered an apology by admitting she was "horrified and truly sorry."

On Thursday, December 3, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus took to Instagram Story to express her remorse. "i am mortified that i used a term without knowing the context and history, but i know now and i am horrified and truly sorry. i will never use it again. thank you for educating me. i in now way meant to offend anyone. i am so so sorry," she stated.

Noah Cyrus apologized for using a racist remark in defending Harry Styles.

Noah received backlash when she jumped into Harry's defense after Candace Owens publicly criticized his gender-defying photoshoot in the December issue of Vogue. Sharing the picture of the former One Direction member wearing a dress via her Instagram Story, the 20-year-old at the time declared, "he wears this dress better than any of u nappy a** h***xz."

Noah Cyrus defended Harry Styles after Candace Owens slammed his Vogue cover.

The "July" songstress' statement prompted one Twitter user to comment, "noah cyrus rly needs to develop some brain cells or not open her mouth because she's rly put here calling us nappy-headed porch monkey negroes." Another argued, "Not Noah Cyrus calling ppl nappy headed h***xz all for Harry fockin styles?!??" A third asked, "#NoahCyrus from TN and didn't know nappy was a racist term?"

Also slamming the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus was Candace herself. "Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a 'nappy a** h**' is not racist? I'm all ears," the right-wing political activist tweeted. "You guys love cancel culture. @MileyCyrus come get your sister!"

Candace Owens blasted Noah Cyrus over her racist remark.

As for Harry, the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker has poked fun at Candace's comment in which she demanded, "Bring back manly men." On Wednesday, December 2, the English native posted on Instagram a photo of himself eating a banana in a powder blue suit with a ruffled shirt. He used the conservative political pundit's words as his caption.