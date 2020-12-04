 
 

Noah Cyrus 'Horrified and Truly Sorry' for Using Racist Remark to Defend Harry Styles

Noah Cyrus 'Horrified and Truly Sorry' for Using Racist Remark to Defend Harry Styles
Instagram/WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The younger sister of Miley Cyrus has previously weighed in on the 'Watermelon Sugars' singer's controversial Vogue cover, declaring that he 'wears this dress better than any of u nappy a** h***xz.'

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Noah Cyrus regretted her poor choice of words. Finding herself landing in hot water for using a racist remark to defend Harry Styles over his controversial Vogue cover, the "Make Me (Cry)" singer offered an apology by admitting she was "horrified and truly sorry."

On Thursday, December 3, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus took to Instagram Story to express her remorse. "i am mortified that i used a term without knowing the context and history, but i know now and i am horrified and truly sorry. i will never use it again. thank you for educating me. i in now way meant to offend anyone. i am so so sorry," she stated.

Noah Cyrus' IG Story

Noah Cyrus apologized for using a racist remark in defending Harry Styles.

Noah received backlash when she jumped into Harry's defense after Candace Owens publicly criticized his gender-defying photoshoot in the December issue of Vogue. Sharing the picture of the former One Direction member wearing a dress via her Instagram Story, the 20-year-old at the time declared, "he wears this dress better than any of u nappy a** h***xz."

  See also...

Noah Cyrus' IG Story

Noah Cyrus defended Harry Styles after Candace Owens slammed his Vogue cover.

The "July" songstress' statement prompted one Twitter user to comment, "noah cyrus rly needs to develop some brain cells or not open her mouth because she's rly put here calling us nappy-headed porch monkey negroes." Another argued, "Not Noah Cyrus calling ppl nappy headed h***xz all for Harry fockin styles?!??" A third asked, "#NoahCyrus from TN and didn't know nappy was a racist term?"

Also slamming the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus was Candace herself. "Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a 'nappy a** h**' is not racist? I'm all ears," the right-wing political activist tweeted. "You guys love cancel culture. @MileyCyrus come get your sister!"

Candace Owens

Candace Owens blasted Noah Cyrus over her racist remark.

As for Harry, the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker has poked fun at Candace's comment in which she demanded, "Bring back manly men." On Wednesday, December 2, the English native posted on Instagram a photo of himself eating a banana in a powder blue suit with a ruffled shirt. He used the conservative political pundit's words as his caption.

You can share this post!

Phil Collins' Legal Team Prevails in Cutting Out Ex-Wife's 'Outrageous' Hygiene Claims From Lawsuit

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal
Related Posts
Tearful Noah Cyrus Pays Tribute to Mom and Team for Her First Grammy Nomination

Tearful Noah Cyrus Pays Tribute to Mom and Team for Her First Grammy Nomination

Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles at 18: 'I Was Breaking Ever So Slowly'

Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles at 18: 'I Was Breaking Ever So Slowly'

Noah Cyrus Struggling With Grief Following Grandmother's Death

Noah Cyrus Struggling With Grief Following Grandmother's Death

Noah Cyrus Covers Mac Miller's Song for Charity to Honor Late Rapper

Noah Cyrus Covers Mac Miller's Song for Charity to Honor Late Rapper

Most Read
Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen
Celebrity

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy