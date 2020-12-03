 
 

Nikki Bella Prays 'COVID-19 Is Under Control' as She Envisions Fall 2021 Wedding

Nikki Bella Prays 'COVID-19 Is Under Control' as She Envisions Fall 2021 Wedding
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new episode of 'The Bellas' podcast, the former wrestler also gushes about bringing her family to Napa Valley from Phoenix, Arizona, saying she and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev are 'on cloud nine.'

  • Dec 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nikki Bella has one particular season in mind for her dream wedding. Having been engaged to Artem Chigvintsev for around one year, the "Total Bellas" star admitted that she and her pro dancer fiance are planning to tie the knot in the fall of 2021, and is praying that COVID-19 has come under control by that time.

The 36-year-old TV personality opened up more about her wedding plans in the Wednesday, December 2 episode of "The Bellas" podcast. "Our goal is to get married in the fall. Fall 2021. So we're praying that COVID is under control, we are masks-free, or we figure out a way how to do it," she told her twin sister, Brie Bella.

"We just want people to come together for an amazing weekend of fun, festivities, family, good friends, love, light," she continued explaining. "I would love November. The end of November would be my goal. Wouldn't that be beautiful? And I've always wanted a wedding like that, like that time of year and that look."

  See also...

Elsewhere in the conversation, the former wrestler also talked about her move from Phoenix, Arizona to Napa Valley with her fiance and their 4-month-old son Matteo. "[We] are now officially Napa residents. And I have to say, we both have been just in heaven. We've driven around, we've done a lot of walking and both Artem and I are like, 'This is home,' " she raved.

Noting that she and her family are currently living in a rental while their future house is still under construction, Nikki spilled, "We went in [to our home] and he had the mirrorball trophy and I was, like, 'Artem, this is our first home together. A home that we're gonna completely gut and we're coming together with the ideas and we're making it ours.' " She further shared, "We were just like, 'I can't believe this is home. This is, like, amazing.' We're just on cloud 9."

Nikki got engaged to Artem in November 2019. The two welcomed their first child together on July 31, just a day before Brie gave birth to her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. Nikki was previously engaged to wrestler-turned-movie star John Cena. They called it quits for good in 2018.

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift's Fans Think She Shades Scooter Braun in Teaser of 'Love Story' New Version

Cardi B Says Getting Loud on Social Media Keeps Her From Drugs
Related Posts
Nikki Bella Congratulates Ex-Fiance John Cena for His Wedding: 'I'm Very, Very Happy for You'

Nikki Bella Congratulates Ex-Fiance John Cena for His Wedding: 'I'm Very, Very Happy for You'

Nikki Bella Gets Candid About Her Initial Breastfeeding Struggles

Nikki Bella Gets Candid About Her Initial Breastfeeding Struggles

Nikki Bella and Sister Brie Open to Returning to WWE Ring

Nikki Bella and Sister Brie Open to Returning to WWE Ring

Nikki Bella 'Disgusted' at Her Brother After 'Massive Fight About Politics'

Nikki Bella 'Disgusted' at Her Brother After 'Massive Fight About Politics'

Most Read
Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan
Celebrity

Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road