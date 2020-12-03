Taylor Swift's Fans Think She Shades Scooter Braun in Teaser of 'Love Story' New Version

WENN/Instar/Adriana M. Barraza Music

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is working hard to re-record all of her first six albums and she isn't wasting any time to share the preview. Teaming up with Ryan Reynolds, she has debuted the snippet to the new version of her 2008 hit "Love Story" in a new Match ad. And in her true fashion, she likely has thrown a subtle jab at Scooter Braun in the ad.

The ad, which was released on Wednesday, December 2, features the "Deadpool" star completely unrecognizable as a devilish Satan. Bored as hell, his life is turned upside down after the dating application helps him find his match in a woman named 2020.

As Satan and 2020, whom Reynolds calls a "match made in hell," go on dates, they fall completely in love with each other. In one scene that comes about a minute into the funny clip, Satan and 2020 take a selfie in front of a dumpster fire.

Near another dumpster fire, lies a fallen scooter with graffiti of the number six on the wall next to it. Swifties then began speculating that the scooter is a reference to Braun, while the number six represents the number of album Swift is now re-recording, including "Taylor Swift", "Fearless", "Speak Now", "Red", "1989" and "Reputation".

"[scooter] is right where he belongs," one person tweeted along with a meme. Another weighed in, "She really did THAT... fallen [scooter] next to a graffitied number 6 representing her first six albums she is currently re-recording."

Swift herself took to Twitter to address how her new version of "Love Story" ended up as the background song in Reynolds' ad. "Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here's a sneak peak [sic] of Love Story!" she wrote on Wednesday. She went on assuring her fans, "Working hard to get the music to you soon!!"