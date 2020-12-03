 
 

Meghan Trainor Diagnosed With Gestational Diabetes During Pregnancy

Meghan Trainor Diagnosed With Gestational Diabetes During Pregnancy
WENN
Celebrity

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker opens up about her health issues while she's expecting her first child, saying her blood sugar levels were higher than expected.

  • Dec 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pregnant Meghan Trainor is having to be extra careful with her diet over the holidays after she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

The "All About That Bass" singer had been enjoying a smooth pregnancy up until a few weeks ago, when her blood sugar levels were higher than expected, but she insists the health news hasn't posed too much of a problem for her or her unborn son.

"Got a little tiny bump in the road - I got diagnosed with gestational diabetes, but it's manageable and it's OK," Meghan told U.S. breakfast show "Today". "And I'm healthy and the baby's healthy. I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat."

And the mother-to-be is actually enjoying educating herself about different foods. "It's nice to learn so much about food and health, and (it's) nice to hear that so many women experience this (during pregnancy)," she added.

  See also...

Meghan, who will celebrate her 27th birthday and her second wedding anniversary with actor Daryl Sabara on 22 December, is due in February (21).

The baby will be the singer's first child with her husband. She announced her pregnancy in October.

"You all know how long I've wanted this!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT (sic)!!!" she captioned her sonogram on Instagram.

Her husband also posted the same picture on his own page while gushing, "I love you @meghan_trainor and I can't wait to start a family with you."

You can share this post!

Harry Styles Mocks Candace Owens for Bashing Him Over Feminine Look on Magazine Cover

Rita Ora's Songs Banned on Radio Station After She Broke Covid-19 Lockdown Rules
Related Posts
Meghan Trainor Pregnant With First Child

Meghan Trainor Pregnant With First Child

Meghan Trainor Assures Father Is on the Road to Recovery Post Being Hit by A Car

Meghan Trainor Assures Father Is on the Road to Recovery Post Being Hit by A Car

Meghan Trainor Grateful for Sweet Messages as Father Recovers From Car Accident

Meghan Trainor Grateful for Sweet Messages as Father Recovers From Car Accident

Meghan Trainor Embarrassed When Caught Visiting Sex Toy Store

Meghan Trainor Embarrassed When Caught Visiting Sex Toy Store

Most Read
Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan
Celebrity

Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Melania Trump to Release a 'Big Money' White House Memoir

Report: Melania Trump to Release a 'Big Money' White House Memoir