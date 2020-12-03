Meghan Trainor Diagnosed With Gestational Diabetes During Pregnancy

WENN Celebrity

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker opens up about her health issues while she's expecting her first child, saying her blood sugar levels were higher than expected.

Dec 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pregnant Meghan Trainor is having to be extra careful with her diet over the holidays after she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

The "All About That Bass" singer had been enjoying a smooth pregnancy up until a few weeks ago, when her blood sugar levels were higher than expected, but she insists the health news hasn't posed too much of a problem for her or her unborn son.

"Got a little tiny bump in the road - I got diagnosed with gestational diabetes, but it's manageable and it's OK," Meghan told U.S. breakfast show "Today". "And I'm healthy and the baby's healthy. I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat."

And the mother-to-be is actually enjoying educating herself about different foods. "It's nice to learn so much about food and health, and (it's) nice to hear that so many women experience this (during pregnancy)," she added.

Meghan, who will celebrate her 27th birthday and her second wedding anniversary with actor Daryl Sabara on 22 December, is due in February (21).

The baby will be the singer's first child with her husband. She announced her pregnancy in October.

"You all know how long I've wanted this!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT (sic)!!!" she captioned her sonogram on Instagram.

Her husband also posted the same picture on his own page while gushing, "I love you @meghan_trainor and I can't wait to start a family with you."