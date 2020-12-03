 
 

Rita Ora's Songs Banned on Radio Station After She Broke Covid-19 Lockdown Rules

Rita Ora's Songs Banned on Radio Station After She Broke Covid-19 Lockdown Rules
Instagram
Music

A radio DJ in a U.K. station has refused to play any of the 'Hot Right Now' singer's music after she violated coronavirus guidelines for hosting a party with a group of friends.

  • Dec 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pop star Rita Ora's illegal birthday party during the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown has prompted one local radio host to take her music off his breakfast show playlist.

Radio Exe DJ Ben Clark has chosen to blacklist the "Anywhere" hitmaker after she and a group of friends gathered at a London restaurant to celebrate her 30th birthday over the weekend (28Nov20), in a breach of the government's ban on parties and social occasions.

After playing her song "I Will Never Let You Down" on Tuesday, Clark told listeners he won't be playing any more of Rita's music in the future during his slot on the station, based in Devon, England.

  See also...

Speaking on air, he vowed, "I can't speak for any other Radio Exe presenter, but as of now, for the foreseeable future, I'm not playing any of her songs."

"You can't get your head round it can you? The mind boggles. My 11-year-old daughter said to me the other night, 'Dad, can one of my friends come round after school?' 'No! We're in a lockdown!' If an 11 year old can get her (head) round it then surely Rita can... If you're a big Rita Ora fan I'm sure even you can see where I'm coming from."

The DJ's decision comes after Rita paid a hefty fine following the Metropolitan Police investigation into the event that took place at the Casa Cruz restaurant in London on Saturday.

Ora also took to social media to apologise for her "serious and inexcusable" error of judgement amid the coronavirus crisis, and has since pulled out of a planned TV appearance on Britain's "The Jonathan Ross Show".

You can share this post!

Meghan Trainor Diagnosed With Gestational Diabetes During Pregnancy

Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute to Former Wrestling Mentor and WWE's First Openly Gay Superstar

Related Posts
Rita Ora Calls Off TV Interview Following Backlash Over Lockdown Rule Violation

Rita Ora Calls Off TV Interview Following Backlash Over Lockdown Rule Violation

Rita Ora Apologizes Following Backlash for Violating Lockdown Rules With 30th Birthday Party

Rita Ora Apologizes Following Backlash for Violating Lockdown Rules With 30th Birthday Party

Rita Ora Under Fire for 'Selfish' Birthday Party Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Rita Ora Under Fire for 'Selfish' Birthday Party Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Rita Ora Stunned by Surprise Birthday Message From Mariah Carey, Mick Jagger, Lionel Richie and More

Rita Ora Stunned by Surprise Birthday Message From Mariah Carey, Mick Jagger, Lionel Richie and More

Most Read
Quando Rondo Shuts Down Instagram and Twitter After Accused of Lying About Canceled Show
Music

Quando Rondo Shuts Down Instagram and Twitter After Accused of Lying About Canceled Show

Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen

Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'

Halsey Accuses Grammys of Accepting Bribes in Response to 2021 Nomination Snub

Halsey Accuses Grammys of Accepting Bribes in Response to 2021 Nomination Snub

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus to Stage Holiday Concert Specials for Amazon Music

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus to Stage Holiday Concert Specials for Amazon Music

Rufus Wainwright to Extend Livestream Tour to Mid-March 2021

Rufus Wainwright to Extend Livestream Tour to Mid-March 2021

Miley Cyrus 'Outgrown Blame' Despite Frustration Over Album Shipping Delay

Miley Cyrus 'Outgrown Blame' Despite Frustration Over Album Shipping Delay

Chase Rice Faces Outrage for Joking He Has Covid-19 While Announcing New Single

Chase Rice Faces Outrage for Joking He Has Covid-19 While Announcing New Single

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Phoebe Bridgers Recruits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal for 'Savior Complex' Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers Recruits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal for 'Savior Complex' Music Video

Lil Nas X Almost Missed Out on 'Old Town Road' Blessings Due to 'What Other People Were Saying'

Lil Nas X Almost Missed Out on 'Old Town Road' Blessings Due to 'What Other People Were Saying'

Rita Ora's Songs Banned on Radio Station After She Broke Covid-19 Lockdown Rules

Rita Ora's Songs Banned on Radio Station After She Broke Covid-19 Lockdown Rules