Rita Ora's Songs Banned on Radio Station After She Broke Covid-19 Lockdown Rules

A radio DJ in a U.K. station has refused to play any of the 'Hot Right Now' singer's music after she violated coronavirus guidelines for hosting a party with a group of friends.

Dec 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pop star Rita Ora's illegal birthday party during the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown has prompted one local radio host to take her music off his breakfast show playlist.

Radio Exe DJ Ben Clark has chosen to blacklist the "Anywhere" hitmaker after she and a group of friends gathered at a London restaurant to celebrate her 30th birthday over the weekend (28Nov20), in a breach of the government's ban on parties and social occasions.

After playing her song "I Will Never Let You Down" on Tuesday, Clark told listeners he won't be playing any more of Rita's music in the future during his slot on the station, based in Devon, England.

Speaking on air, he vowed, "I can't speak for any other Radio Exe presenter, but as of now, for the foreseeable future, I'm not playing any of her songs."

"You can't get your head round it can you? The mind boggles. My 11-year-old daughter said to me the other night, 'Dad, can one of my friends come round after school?' 'No! We're in a lockdown!' If an 11 year old can get her (head) round it then surely Rita can... If you're a big Rita Ora fan I'm sure even you can see where I'm coming from."

The DJ's decision comes after Rita paid a hefty fine following the Metropolitan Police investigation into the event that took place at the Casa Cruz restaurant in London on Saturday.

Ora also took to social media to apologise for her "serious and inexcusable" error of judgement amid the coronavirus crisis, and has since pulled out of a planned TV appearance on Britain's "The Jonathan Ross Show".