 
 

Bhad Bhabie Claims Her Past Offensive 'Who Wants to Be Black?' Remark Got Twisted

Instagram
Apologizing for the social media rant that she launched into back in April, the 17-year-old rapper clarifies that she didn't mean it's 'bad to look like' a black person.

  • Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli came under fire after asking "Who wants to be black?" in a social media rant back in April. Now, months later, the raptress has apologized for making the offensive remark while clarifying that her words got twisted.

In a new video posted on Tuesday, December 1, the "Hi Bich" hitmaker said she finally addressed her controversial video because she was "tired" of her words "being twisted at social media play." She explained that when she said, "Who wants to be black?" in the old video, she was simply denying accusation that she tried to look like a black person. She didn't mean to say that "it's bad to look like" a black person.

Bhad Bhabie also elaborated on her explanation in the caption. "i apologize to anyone who was offended by what i said it was not meant how it was taken," she wrote. "i would like for y'all to understand that i didn't mean it in a bad way i was saying it like 'who are you talking about' not meaning it's bad to b that."

"please don't twist my words i truly never meant to offend anyone," she further pleaded with social media users, before declaring, "this is the last time i will defend myself on this topic yall can't twist what ever you want but i know what i truly mean."

In the video in question, Bhad Bhabie responded to allegations that she tried to look like a black person after debuting curly hair. "Y'all say that I 'try to be black' because I...maybe [the] reason is because I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan," she clapped back via Instagram Live back in April. "I used darker foundation. Lil' Kim uses foundation that - no disrespect toward Lil Kim, I'm actually a fan of hers. No disrespect to her - but the girl wears foundation that's too light for her face."

"... would be saying the 'n' word, I would be doing things that black people to do act black, I don't know what the f**k y'all are talking about," she insisted, before stressing, "Who wants to be black? I don't understand that. I really just don't comprehend it."

But her denial only backfired as many assumed she was degrading black people.

