 
 

'Prisoner' Star Betty Bobbitt Dies in Hospital After Stroke

'Prisoner' Star Betty Bobbitt Dies in Hospital After Stroke
Facebook
Celebrity

The 'Crocodile Dundee' actress has passed away at the age of 81 in hospital after her son announced her prognosis was not good as she suffered from a major stroke.

  • Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Crocodile Dundee" actress Betty Bobbitt has died aged 81.

The screen star, who was also famous for starring in "Prisoner: Cell Block H", passed away on Monday (30Nov20) after suffering a major stroke in hospital.

Her son Christopher Hill confirmed her passing in a Facebook post, writing, "Sadly, mum passed away this morning at 10:20am after five nights in hospital."

"She was peaceful and in no pain. Thank you for your support and apologies if I can't respond to everyone but I will try. I will post more later."

The Australian star appeared in three "Crocodile Dundee" films alongside Paul Hogan as well as playing Judy Bryant in 430 episodes of "Prisoner: Cell Block H" after making a positive impression on bosses when she turned up for her original 13-week stint on the programme.

  See also...

Bobbitt also appeared in television shows including "Neighbours", "A Country Practice", and "All Saints".

She self-published a memoir in 2011, "From the Outside", in which she recounted stories from her life on the sets of films and TV shows.

Bobbit is survived by her husband Robin Hill, and their son.

Before her death, her son revealed she had a stroke. "We are hugely devastated and struggling to come to terms with such a sudden event," he opened up.

"My mum has been a legend, an inspiration, a mentor and icon for so many. She is comfortable and not in any pain that we can tell, but the prognosis is not good. She is not expected to recover."

Actress Vivienne Awosoga, who starred in "Wentworth", the reimagining of "Prisoner", led tribute to the late star. "My mum bought me her book when I first got the gig, about her time working on Prisoner. She was such an intelligent actress," she said.

You can share this post!

Lewis Hamilton Sits Out F1 Sakhir GP to Enter Quarantine After Testing Positive for Covid-19
Most Read
Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan
Celebrity

Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Issa Rae Explains Why Kamala Harris' Election Win Is Monumental for Black Women

Issa Rae Explains Why Kamala Harris' Election Win Is Monumental for Black Women

John Legend Feels 'So So Grateful' to Have Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids on Thanksgiving

John Legend Feels 'So So Grateful' to Have Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids on Thanksgiving

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Laverne Cox Laments Transphobic Attack on Her and Friend: 'It's Not Safe in the World'

Laverne Cox Laments Transphobic Attack on Her and Friend: 'It's Not Safe in the World'

John Travolta Grateful for Fans' Love and Support on First Thanksgiving After Wife's Death

John Travolta Grateful for Fans' Love and Support on First Thanksgiving After Wife's Death