'Prisoner' Star Betty Bobbitt Dies in Hospital After Stroke

The 'Crocodile Dundee' actress has passed away at the age of 81 in hospital after her son announced her prognosis was not good as she suffered from a major stroke.

Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Crocodile Dundee" actress Betty Bobbitt has died aged 81.

The screen star, who was also famous for starring in "Prisoner: Cell Block H", passed away on Monday (30Nov20) after suffering a major stroke in hospital.

Her son Christopher Hill confirmed her passing in a Facebook post, writing, "Sadly, mum passed away this morning at 10:20am after five nights in hospital."

"She was peaceful and in no pain. Thank you for your support and apologies if I can't respond to everyone but I will try. I will post more later."

The Australian star appeared in three "Crocodile Dundee" films alongside Paul Hogan as well as playing Judy Bryant in 430 episodes of "Prisoner: Cell Block H" after making a positive impression on bosses when she turned up for her original 13-week stint on the programme.

Bobbitt also appeared in television shows including "Neighbours", "A Country Practice", and "All Saints".

She self-published a memoir in 2011, "From the Outside", in which she recounted stories from her life on the sets of films and TV shows.

Bobbit is survived by her husband Robin Hill, and their son.

Before her death, her son revealed she had a stroke. "We are hugely devastated and struggling to come to terms with such a sudden event," he opened up.

"My mum has been a legend, an inspiration, a mentor and icon for so many. She is comfortable and not in any pain that we can tell, but the prognosis is not good. She is not expected to recover."

Actress Vivienne Awosoga, who starred in "Wentworth", the reimagining of "Prisoner", led tribute to the late star. "My mum bought me her book when I first got the gig, about her time working on Prisoner. She was such an intelligent actress," she said.