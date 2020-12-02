 
 

Lewis Hamilton Sits Out F1 Sakhir GP to Enter Quarantine After Testing Positive for Covid-19

The Formula One champion has been forced to skip the Sakhir Grand Prix this upcoming weekend after he was diagnosed with coronavirus as he showed 'mild' symptoms.

  • Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus ruling him out of Sunday's (6Dec20) Sakhir Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old racing driver has taken to social media to confirm he's entered a 10-day period of isolation after testing positive for the illness, having shown "mild" symptoms on Monday (30Nov20).

In a statement posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, Lewis - who was due to drive in Bahrain this weekend - said, "Hi guys, I'm devastated that I won't be racing this weekend. Since we started the season in June my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we have been in order to stay safe."

"Unfortunately, even though I returned three negative results this past week, I woke up yesterday morning with mild symptoms and requested another test which came back positive. I have immediately gone into self-isolation for 10 days."

"I am gutted not to be able to race this weekend but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice to protect others."

"I am really lucky that I feel OK with only mild symptoms and will do my best to stay fit and healthy."

The Mercedes driver also urged his social media followers to remain careful amid the pandemic.

His statement continued, "Please look after yourselves out there, you can never be too careful. These are worrying times for everyone and we need to make sure we are looking after ourselves and each other. Stay positive."

Lewis - who secured a record-equalling seventh world championship in Turkey last month - is the third F1 driver to have contracted the virus.

The sports star won the first Grand Prix in Bahrain at the weekend (28-29Nov) but he subsequently admitted to feeling physically drained.

Speaking after the race, he explained, "It's physical, this track has always been physical. We've got lots of high-speed corners so I was definitely feeling it."

