 

Lil Wayne Reaches Settlement in Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Filed by Private Chef

The 'Lollipop' hitmaker has chosen to settle the legal dispute against his former private chef out of court ahead of the trial originally scheduled for July 8.

  • Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - In 2022, Lil Wayne was sued by his former private chef, Morghan Medlock, who alleged wrongful termination. Medlock claimed that after her son suffered a head injury, she had to leave Las Vegas to care for him in Los Angeles. However, she was allegedly fired days later despite attempting to accommodate Wayne's schedule.

Wayne's legal team denied Medlock's allegations, arguing that her termination was justified for legitimate business reasons. Nevertheless, on March 5, Medlock's attorney informed Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Kristin Escalante that a settlement had been reached.

The terms of the settlement remain confidential. By settling out of court, Lil Wayne avoided a trial that had been scheduled for July 8.

Medlock initially filed the lawsuit in December 2022, accusing Lil Wayne of discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination. She claimed that she had been let go after informing his assistant that she needed to leave to be with her injured child.

Despite acknowledging her responsibilities and scheduled return, Medlock alleged that her attempts to work around Wayne's arrangements were dismissed. She was told by his assistant that "this isn't going to work."

Wayne contended that Medlock was fired for reasons unrelated to her son's injury and that her actions had not met expectations. However, the details of the settlement indicate a compromise between the parties, bringing an end to their legal dispute.

