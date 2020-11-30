 
 

Camila Cabello Gets Honest About Relationship With Shawn Mendes

Instagram
Celebrity

Claiming to have learned a lot about love from the 'Stitches' hitmaker, the 'Havana' singer reminds others that it is 'not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos.'

  • Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes has made his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, a better person, because he has taught her a lot about love.

The "Havana" singer took to Instagram on Saturday night, November 28, to gush about her man in a post she shared with fans, explaining the relationship has forced her to take a long, hard look at herself, her anxieties, and all her insecurities.

"I've learned a lot about love with this guy," Cabello wrote. "It's not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos. When you're in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you - I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself."

"It's not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it's messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol (laugh out loud). But there's nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness - to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday."

The singer added, "It's so instinctive for us to love, even if our minds try to protect us from it sometimes, but our nature as humans is to love. And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that's way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection."

Mendes also recently gushed about his "Senorita" partner, revealing she has become a calming presence in his life: "For seven years, I was on such a speedy path down one way with blinders on, and I wasn't keeping in touch with my family and friends, but when I landed with Camila, immediately she had her family around more."

"She's all about the family and friends, and it really made me like, 'Oh, I should call my mom...' I felt a little bit alone out there and she changed that for me."

