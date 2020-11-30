 
 

George Clooney Reveals It Took Amal A Long Time to Say Yes to His Marriage Proposal

During an appearance on 'CBS Sunday Morning', the 'Ocean's Eleven' star also spills on his initial reaction after finding out that he and his wife are expecting twins.

AceShowbiz - George Clooney was left on his knees when he asked his wife Amal to marry him, because she refused to answer right away.

The Oscar winner reveals he and the human rights lawyer had never really discussed marriage before he proposed, and he was surprised she took so long to respond.

"I asked her out of the blue, took her a long time to say yes," George tells "CBS Sunday Morning". "I was on my knee for, like, 20 minutes. I finally said, 'Look, I'm gonna throw my hip out!'."

Amal eventually said yes and the two wed in 2014, three years before they became parents to twins - something else that came as a surprise to the "Michael Clayton" star.

"We never talked about having kids, and then one day we just said, 'What do you think?'," he adds. "We go to the doctor and you do the ultrasound. They're like, 'You got a baby boy!' and I was like, 'Baby boy, fantastic!' And they go, 'And you got another one there'."

"I was up for one. Again, I'm old. All of a sudden, it's two. It's hard to get me to not talk and I just stood there for, like, 10 minutes, just staring at this piece of paper going, 'What? Two?'."

But he loves being a father-of-two, confessing his marriage and his kids have made him a better man: "There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."

"And then we had these two knuckleheads. It is very fulfilling and something I... didn't see coming... It's unbelievable."

And Clooney admits the pandemic lockdown has really made him appreciate what his mother went through when he was a child: "It's been a while since I did 15 loads of laundry in a day and mopped floors... I always say I felt like my mother in 1964, because she had two kids and no help. I don't know how she did it now. I have more sympathy for her now than ever."

