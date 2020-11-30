Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Nate Robinson found himself being clowned on Internet after his boxing fight against Jake Paul that ended with him getting knocked out by the YouTube personality. However, the defeat didn't make the former NBA star lose his spirit. Instead, he took to his Instagram account to share encouraging message for his followers.

Alongside a clip from a movie featuring a father encouraging his son, the athlete wrote in the caption, "Put that gun down son, get knocked out like your father used to." Further alluding that the defeat wasn't the end of everything, Nate continued, "Great souls are grown through storms of struggles and seasons of suffering."

Prior to this, Nate made use of his platform to thank everyone who had been supporting him prior to the match. Addressing his condition after the KO, the basketball player assured, "Thank you everyone for all of the well wishes, I'm OK. I appreciate @triller for the opportunity as well as everyone that has backed me during the fight. To my coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates, I appreciate all of the time and support you guys put in with me...it wasn't the outcome that we wanted, but I'm thankful for the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage that there has been."

In another post, he gave a shout-out to his "brothers" including Mike Bibby, Carlos Arroyo, Bonzi Wells amd Malik Rose. "I need to thank all my brothers for the support! There are too many to name, and IG only lets me choose 10 pics..but I've seen every one of you. HUGE shout out to my brother KG for being there, and all of y'all that have reached out to me PERSONALLY," he captioned the snaps. "It means the world and we're gonna come back even better."

Nate and Jake stepped in the boxing ring on Saturday, November 28. Jake, who had been training for the competition, won the match as he knocked out the ex-slam dunk champion midway through the second round. Prior to that, Nate was knocked down by the YouTuber several times.

The results unsurprisingly created buzz among Internet users with several celebrities taking to their respective account to comment on the matter. Stephen Curry wrote on Twitter, "Be ok Nate......come on man." Not stopping there, Stephen further ridiculed his former Warriors teammate by replying, "I see no lies," to Nate's tweet that read, "Gonna shock the world bro."

Meanwhile, Nick Young clowned Nate over the humiliating defeat, tweeting, "That was no representation of the NBA Family." Chris Brown also chimed in by sharing on Instagram a video of him laughing when Jake was declared as the winner. "BRUH......," so Breezy wrote in the clip.