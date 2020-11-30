George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets New Stereo Mix on Anniversary of His Death

Music

The title track of the late Fab Four's 1970 studio album has been remastered and rereleased to mark the album's 50th anniversary which also happens to be the 19th anniversary of his passing.

AceShowbiz - George Harrison's family is marking the 50th anniversary of his "All Things Must Pass" album by releasing a new stereo mix of the title track.

The late Beatles star's son Dhani reveals the remastered 1970 tune is "just a taste of more things to come in 2021."

"We've been digging through mountains of tapes, and they just kept coming - boxes and boxes of them," Dhani Harrison says. "Making this album sound clearer was always one of my dad’s greatest wishes and it was something we were working on together right up until he passed."

"With the help of new technology and the work of (producer) Paul Hicks on this project, we are now able to make that happen. We can't wait for you all to hear everything we've been working on and your patience will be rewarded next year."

Originally released in November, 1970, the album was produced by Phil Spector.

George Harrison died in November 2001 after battling various health issues including brain tumor and lung cancer that had spread to his brain. He was 58.

Coicidentally November is also the anniversary of his death. His family paid tribute by sharing a tranquil video showing the late star at his Friar Park estate in England with gnomes.

"I like the Garden," George in a 1981 interview. "In the garden you see all the seasons come and go. Whatever you do can affect it all but at the same time, the flowers don’t answer you back. They don't give you no trouble!"

"I'm really quite simple," he explained in another occasion. "I don't want to be in the [music] business full time, because I'm a gardener. I plant flowers and watch them grow. I don't go out to clubs. I don't party. I stay at home and watch the river flow."