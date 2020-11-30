 
 

Jake Paul Denies Ever Saying Covid-19 Is Hoax but Audio Interview Proves Otherwise

Amid online backlash, the controversial YouTube star backtracks on his previous claims that the coronavirus pandemic is 'a hundred percent' fake news.

  • Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jake Paul has backtracked on his previous claims that the Covid-19 pandemic is just a hoax.

The YouTube star, 23, sparked outrage when, in an interview with The Daily Beast, he insisted the coronavirus crisis is "a hundred percent" fake news.

"There are people losing jobs, there are small businesses who are going bankrupt, there are millions of people who are unemployed right now, people are turning to alcohol and drugs to cope with everything that's going on," he insisted.

"This is the most detrimental thing to our society. COVID cases are at less than one per cent, and I think the disease is a hoax."

However, speaking to The Verge, Paul denied saying those things, telling the outlet, "So this guy, this reporter, he misquoted me."

"He took what I said out of context, and I told him that. I told him that the whole entire time," he shared. "Covid is very, very real. Covid is very real, like, it's killed so many people. It's killed people I know. It's killed someone very, very close to me. So that's what I'm saying. I don't even know where that came from."

While Jake insisted that his words were misquoted, the reporter who wrote the article later shared the audio recording of their interview on his @MarlowNYC Twitter page, writing, "Here's the audio of @JakePaul telling me COVID is "a hoax," that America should open back up, and comparing it to the flu."

Elsewhere in the chat, Jake, who previously vowed to continue partying despite the pandemic, also said that 98 per cent of the news is fake as well and claimed most articles online were just clickbait.

