Sean Connery's Cause of Death Confirmed as Pneumonia and Heart Failure

According to the newly-released death certificate, the former James Bond actor passed away last month from pneumonia and respiratory failure among other factors.

Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sean Connery's cause of death has been confirmed, following his passing last month (Oct20) aged 90.

According to a death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the former James Bond actor died in his sleep, with the factors listed on his death certificate given as pneumonia, respiratory failure, old age and atrial fibrillation - an irregular heartbeat.

Connery passed in the early hours of 31 October at his luxurious mansion in Nassau on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas. His wife, Micheline Roquebrune, had previously told how the actor had died peacefully in his sleep and surrounded by his family.

His widow revealed the actor battled dementia before his passing. "It was no life for him," she said. "It took its toll on him. He was not able to express himself latterly..."

Tributes and condolences poured in from his successors in the wake of his death.

Daniel Craig issued a statement, "Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster."

Pierce Brosnan posted on social media, "Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendour that will live on forever."

"You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps," he continued. "You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. Your were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace."