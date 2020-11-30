 
 

Sean Connery's Cause of Death Confirmed as Pneumonia and Heart Failure

Sean Connery's Cause of Death Confirmed as Pneumonia and Heart Failure
WENN
Celebrity

According to the newly-released death certificate, the former James Bond actor passed away last month from pneumonia and respiratory failure among other factors.

  • Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sean Connery's cause of death has been confirmed, following his passing last month (Oct20) aged 90.

According to a death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the former James Bond actor died in his sleep, with the factors listed on his death certificate given as pneumonia, respiratory failure, old age and atrial fibrillation - an irregular heartbeat.

Connery passed in the early hours of 31 October at his luxurious mansion in Nassau on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas. His wife, Micheline Roquebrune, had previously told how the actor had died peacefully in his sleep and surrounded by his family.

His widow revealed the actor battled dementia before his passing. "It was no life for him," she said. "It took its toll on him. He was not able to express himself latterly..."

  See also...

Tributes and condolences poured in from his successors in the wake of his death.

Daniel Craig issued a statement, "Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster."

Pierce Brosnan posted on social media, "Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendour that will live on forever."

"You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps," he continued. "You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. Your were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace."

You can share this post!

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon

Jake Paul Denies Ever Saying Covid-19 Is Hoax but Audio Interview Proves Otherwise
Related Posts
Sean Connery Battled Dementia Before His Death

Sean Connery Battled Dementia Before His Death

Sean Connery Dies at 90, Hollywood Pays Tribute to the Original James Bond Star

Sean Connery Dies at 90, Hollywood Pays Tribute to the Original James Bond Star

Sean Connery Offers His 007 House for $33 Million

Sean Connery Offers His 007 House for $33 Million

Sean Connery Lucky to Be Fine After Staying at Bahamas Home Through Hurricane Dorian

Sean Connery Lucky to Be Fine After Staying at Bahamas Home Through Hurricane Dorian

Most Read
Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body
Celebrity

Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body

Dakota Johnson Hailed for 'Destroying' Ellen DeGeneres One Year Ago

Dakota Johnson Hailed for 'Destroying' Ellen DeGeneres One Year Ago

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Benny the Butcher Pictured in Wheelchair During Dinner With Rick Ross After Getting Shot

Benny the Butcher Pictured in Wheelchair During Dinner With Rick Ross After Getting Shot

Taissa Farmiga of 'American Horror Story' Secretly Married to Hadley Klein for Over Three Months

Taissa Farmiga of 'American Horror Story' Secretly Married to Hadley Klein for Over Three Months

Boosie Badazz Hosting Thanksgiving Bash in Wheelchair After Getting Shot

Boosie Badazz Hosting Thanksgiving Bash in Wheelchair After Getting Shot

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden Test Positive for Covid-19

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden Test Positive for Covid-19

Demi Lovato Called Cringe Over Turkey Thanksgiving Post After Visiting Farm Sanctuary

Demi Lovato Called Cringe Over Turkey Thanksgiving Post After Visiting Farm Sanctuary

Amelia Hamlin Fuels Scott Disick Dating Rumors With Gushing Thanksgiving Post

Amelia Hamlin Fuels Scott Disick Dating Rumors With Gushing Thanksgiving Post

Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell Back Halima Aden for Quitting Runway Over Religious Beliefs

Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell Back Halima Aden for Quitting Runway Over Religious Beliefs

Waka Flocka Flame Slams Tory Lanez for Joking About Funeral

Waka Flocka Flame Slams Tory Lanez for Joking About Funeral

'Real Housewives' Star Mary Cosby Reveals Rift With Mother Over Her Marriage to Step Grandfather

'Real Housewives' Star Mary Cosby Reveals Rift With Mother Over Her Marriage to Step Grandfather

Laverne Cox Urges Authorities to Do Better When It Comes to Protecting Transgender People

Laverne Cox Urges Authorities to Do Better When It Comes to Protecting Transgender People