Jude Law Warned of Covid-19 Pandemic by Real Scientists on Set of 'Contagion' Years Ago
The 'Sherlock Holmes' actor says he 'wasn't hugely surprised' by the global coronavirus pandemic because of his experience on the set of his 2011 movie.

  • Nov 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jude Law "wasn't hugely surprised" by the Covid-19 pandemic after starring in 2011 movie "Contagion".

The 47-year-old actor appeared as Alan Krumwiede in the film, which chronicles the spread of a deadly virus. Speaking to GQ magazine about his role in the movie, Jude he always believed that something similar would happen in the real world.

"There was absolutely the sense that this was going to happen," he mused. "The great scientists on set with us who had worked with Scott (Z. Burns) the writer and (director) Steven (Soderbergh) were very learned and experienced individuals who knew what to expect. And they all said to us that this was going to happen - and it was a case of when rather than if."

"The way they described it, which is exactly as it has happened, just made sense. What's scary is you learn in a set like that because you're being advised by experts, but it doesn't necessarily sit."

Jude added that, when he first started hearing reports of the Covid-19 virus and its start in China, his "alarm bells" started going off.

"When 2020 started, and we heard about what was initially happening in China, what fast became apparent around the world, it rang alarm bells," he said. "Unfortunately, I wasn't hugely surprised."

Meanwhile, his co-star Kate Winslet said in a separate interview earlier this year that the 2011 movie prepared her for the horrors of the coronavirus pandemic.

"People thought I was crazy because I had been walking around wearing a mask for weeks, going into the grocery store and wiping everything down with isopropyl alcohol and wearing gloves," she told the The Hollywood Reporter. "Then all of a sudden, March 13 came around, and people were like, 'F**k, where do I get one of those masks?'"

