Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About 'Brutal' Months After Pregnancy Loss

Earlier this week, Chrissy's husband John Legend also got candid about the death of their son Jack, discussing the decision to post controversial photos of them with their late son.

Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen is still on her journey to recover mentally following a miscarriage earlier this year. The wife of singer John Legend reflected on what she's been through after the devastating experience in a new, lengthy Instagram post on Friday, November 27.

Alongside a picture of her bundling up on her couch, covering almost her entire face with a black scarf, sunglasses and a furry hat, the model wrote in the caption, "When I'm old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful b****es of a couple months." The "Cravings" author added, "But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits."

"I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time," Chrissy went on to say. "I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise john will dry me off. anyhow the point is, f*******k, I think it's happening."

Earlier this week, John also got candid about the death of their son Jack. Discussing the decision to post controversial photos of them with their late son, the EGOT winner shared during their joint interview on "Good Morning America", "She felt like really, that one of the ways we would carry on Jack's memory was taking pictures of that moment. I was, like, worried, I was like, 'I don't want to, like, commemorate this pain.' " He added, "But the crazy thing about having a miscarriage, is you don't walk away with anything, you have this emptiness -- and we wanted to take the photos so that we had something to remember."

The "All of Me" crooner went on saying, "I didn't know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did, it really meant so much to so many people. And it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it."

Defending the decision, the Sports Illustrated model said, "Every day is so different. When people ask how I'm doing, I say, 'I'm OK, today.' ... I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."