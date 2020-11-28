 
 

Dakota Johnson Hailed for 'Destroying' Ellen DeGeneres One Year Ago

Fans are celebrating one year anniversary of what is dubbed a 'cultural reset,' when the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress ripped the comedian apart for accusing her of not inviting Ellen to her birthday party.

AceShowbiz - It's been a year since that Dakota Johnson's visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that was filled with awkward moments, but people couldn't forget it, especially in the wake of Ellen DeGeneres' downfall following hostile workplace allegations. On Friday, November 27, fans were celebrating the one year anniversary of the actress "destroying" the comedian on her talk show.

In the said episode, Dakota clapped back when Ellen accused her of not inviting the TV host to her 30th birthday party. "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen," the "Suspiria" star denied Ellen's claim. "You were invited," the now-31-year-old actress told the "Ellen" alum.

"I didn't even know you wanted to be invited. I didn't even know you liked me," Dakota explained. While she admitted that she didn't invite Ellen to her birthday party one year before, she persistently said, "But I did invite you and you didn't come."

Ellen, seemingly not having recollection of getting the invitation, asked, "This time you invited me?" Dakota then asked the show's crew to back her story, before a producer said that Ellen didn't come to the party because she was "out of town."

Commemorating the interview, one person tweeted on Thursday along with photos from the episode, "tomorrow marks the one year anniversary of this cultural reset." Another user celebrated it, writing, "happy one year anniversary to 'actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen' Nov. 27, 2019 a national holiday in my humble opinion."

"happy one year anniversary to dakota johnson destroying ellen degeneres!" a third user exclaimed. "it's November 27, happy anniversary to Dakota Johnson destroying Ellen," someone else remarked, while another person added, "happy anniversary of dakota johnson dragging ellen."

Some others praised Dakota for "canceling" Ellen with her sharp answers. "the day dakota johnson cancelled ellen on her own show. we stan!" one person raved. Another gushed, "The way Dakota Johnson was literally the catalyst for Ellen's demise skskskks 50 shades of great job." One other similarly said of the actress, "Dakota Johnson single-handedly set ellen's downfall into motion," adding clapping hands emojis.

Ellen came under fire earlier this year following allegations of toxic workplace environment by former staffers and guests. After an internal investigation, three senior staff exited the show. The 62-year-old apologized during the 18th season premiere in September and vowed to make it a workplace "where everyone would be treated with respect."

