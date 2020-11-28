 
 

Taissa Farmiga of 'American Horror Story' Secretly Married to Hadley Klein for Over Three Months

Just one day after Thanksgiving, the 26-year-old actress breaks the news by sharing a photo of her wearing a lacy white dress and a mask while standing next to her longtime love.

AceShowbiz - Taissa Farmiga is officially a married woman. More than three months after she secretly exchanged wedding vows with longtime love Hadley Klein, the "American Horror Story" actress finally shared the happy news with the world.

On Friday, November 27, the 26-year-old actress took to both Twitter and Instagram to share a photo of her wearing a lacy white dress and a mask while standing next to her now-husband. "Married my best friend. 08.08.2020," she announced in the accompanying message to the picture.

Taissa's revelation was met with well wishes from many of her famous friends. One in particular came from her "American Horror Story" co-star Leslie Grossman who gushed, "This makes me so happy!! So many mazels to you guys." AJ Michalka of "The Goldbergs" raved, "So happy for you two!!" Additionally, "Game of Thrones" alum Charlotte Hope exclaimed, "Hope Oh my gosh congratulations !!"

Taissa's fellow "AHS" cast-member Gabourey Sidibe also sent her a congratulatory comment via Twitter. The bride-to-be excitedly pointed out, "TAIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!! Pictures of you standing next to cake have always been my fave and this 1 is the best! Congratulations to you and Hadley!!!"

Also sharing the same photo uploaded by Taissa one day after Thanksgiving was her husband Hadley. He, however, gave a different note in his Instagram post by simply writing, "still feeling thankful this year." While he did not publicly mention their nuptials, the filmmaker had offered hints about them tying the knot.

Back in August, Hadley called Taissa his "wife" when commemorating her 26th birthday. "happy, happy birthday to my superhotbutalsocool wife, so happy to have an 'excuse' to stuff our faces full of birthday sweets all week," he noted in a dedication post on Instagram.

The 37-year-old screenwriter/director had also made marriage reference when commenting on the younger sister of Vera Farmiga's dancing video that she shared on Instagram. "WAIT i'm married to those moves????? daaaaaaam," he wrote in the comment section.

