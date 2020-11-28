 
 

Kendall Jenner Explains How She Gets Through 2020 as She Struggled With Her Mental Health

The runway beauty opens up about her mental health issues during this difficult year and what made her get through it in a message to her fans on Thanksgiving holiday.

  • Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner's mental health has taken a knock this year (20).

The 25-year-old supermodel took to Twitter to open up to fans, admitting how "hard" 2020 has been at times and crediting her "gratitude" for the positive moments for keeping her going.

"In this past year I've found it hard to keep my spirits up at times and have struggled a bit with my mental (health)," penned the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star.

"What gets me through it is gratitude! be thankful today for what you have! sending love. (sic)"

Kendall has been candid about her mental health struggles in the past and previously admitted to suffering panic attacks when she was "really, really young."

"I remember not being able to - feeling like I couldn't breathe and venting to my mum and being like, 'Mum, I feel like I can't breathe. Something must be wrong,' " she explained.

"No one ever told me that I had anxiety," she added. "Maybe three or four years ago it came back completely full-on... I would have crazy panic attacks. I finally kind of got the information that I needed about it."

However, she's finally learned to manage her struggles, revealing she will "read a book or meditate" when she feels her anxiety flaring up

Thanksgiving dinner at the Kardashian/Jenner family

Thanksgiving dinner at the Kardashian/Jenner family

This Thanksgiving, Kendall spent the holiday with her famous family. Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Scott Disick flaunted the family gathering on social media. The chef and waiting staff were all seen covering their faces while the reality TV family opted to ditch the face masks.

