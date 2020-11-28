 
 

Producer Denies Barring British Actors From Auditioning for Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Movie

The movie boss behind the upcoming royal movie 'Spencer' sets the record straight on the rumors that British actors are not allowed to play Prince William in the film.

  Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - The producers of Kristen Stewart's new Princess Diana biopic have confirmed they are auditioning English actors for the role of Prince William following reports of a Brexit ban on Brits.

Casting director Amy Hubbard has posted a call out for 11-year-old male actors to audition for a role in the new movie, "Spencer", on Twitter, but her followers spotted a stipulation that applicants must have a "European (not British-European) passport."

The note explained the stipulation was down to "new Brexit rules" in place when Britain finally severs its ties with the European Union on 1 January (20), three-and-a-half years after voting to leave in a referendum.

Hubbard goes on to explain that rules surrounding the funding of the film, which will be shot in Germany, mean some actors have to share common citizenship with the financial backers - meaning only kids with EU passports need apply.

But "Spencer" producer Paul Webster insists there has been a mix-up and he is meeting with British actors for the part, adding Brexit will not impact casting.

"We're meeting British boys all the time for this role," Webster told Deadline. "If they happen to have an Irish passport all well and good. But it's not a hindrance to have a British passport. We're not saying we need a foreigner to play Prince William."

"Many of our cast will be British. Some of our cast will be European to meet certain funding requirements. But this is an official co-production with Europe so we don't anticipate any issue with our British cast working in Germany. There is no connection to Brexit."

Pablo Larrain will direct Steven Knight's script, which is set over a weekend in the early 1990s, when Princess Diana, played by Stewart, decided her marriage to Prince Charles was over.

Man Who Planned to Kill Eminem Scheduled to Return to Court for April 2021 Trial

Kendall Jenner Explains How She Gets Through 2020 as She Struggled With Her Mental Health
