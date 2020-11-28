 
 

Elton John and David Furnish Win Top Prize at 2020 British LGBT Awards

WENN
Celebrity

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker and his husband have been feted at the British LGBT Awards as they are handed the Global Impact award for their charity work.

  • Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Elton John and his husband David Furnish were honoured with the Global Impact prize at the British LGBT Awards on Friday (27Nov20).

The couple was feted for its work with the Elton John Aids Foundation and appeared virtually from its living room to accept the accolade.

"We believe, more than anything, that you deserve the right to choose who you love, and to love yourself for who you are, no matter where you are in the world," the rocker said, "and we know some of the hardest hit individuals and communities are some of those living in (the) LGBT community, who are isolated, living in fear or living with violence because of who they are and who they love. And this is unimaginably tough."

Furnish stated, "We commit to not leave anyone behind, and we won't. We want a future where people of all races, ethnicities, nationalities, sexual orientations and gender identities have the opportunity to live free from HIV, discrimination, injustice and mistreatment."

Elton then added, "Thank you so much for tonight's recognition and honour and we promise that we won't stop," before signing off with, "Say it loud, I'm gay and I'm proud!"

Actors Suranne Jones and Matt Lucas were also among the stars honoured - the "Gentleman Jack" star was named Celebrity Ally while "Great British Bake Off" presenter Matt Lucas was honoured with the Media Trailblazer prize.

Singer Olly Alexander was also saluted as the Celebrity of the Year while global music and drag sensation Pabllo Vittar topped the Music Artist category and gave a performance.

