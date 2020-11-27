Killer Mike Calls Grammys 'Lame' After Run the Jewels Get Snubbed in 2021 Nominations

Instagram Music

The rapper calls out the Recording Academy after his hip-hop group was noticeably absent from the nominations list of the upcoming 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

AceShowbiz - Killer Mike has responded to Run the Jewels' snub from the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations list.

The rap duo, comprising Killer Mike and El-P, missed out in Tuesday's (24Nov20) nominations, having released their fourth album "RTJ4" in June this year.

Taking to Instagram, the star wished the "best of luck" to Best Rap Album nominees Nas, Royce Da 5'9", Jay Electronica, D Smoke, and Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist while taking aim at officials.

"I wanna congratulate every brother that made this list with their raw rapping a*s!" he wrote, adding, "Best of luck to these brothers (Real Emcee S**t) but fux whoever ain't f**k with us (Lames). See ya'll for #RTJ 5."

In a since deleted tweet, El-P wrote, "(insert impressively classy and gracious but still recognizing of complete snub tweet here)."

Run the Jewels weren't the only ones left disappointed by the Grammy nominations - Canadian star The Weeknd has demanded answers after he failed to be nominated for a single prize, despite landing critical and commercial success with album "After Hours" and one of the biggest-selling songs of 2020, "Blinding Lights".

After The Weeknd accused the Grammys' organisers of being "corrupt," officials responded by insisting they are "surprised" he wasn't recognised. They also noted there are "fewer" nominations to award than there are "deserving artists."

Stars including Elton John and Drake have spoken out in support of the "In Your Eyes" hitmaker.

Elton wrote on Instagram, "In my humble opinion......Blinding Lights Song of the Year Record of the Year."

Meanwhile, Drake penned a longer note, "I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after."

"It's like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can't change their ways," he continued. "This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come."