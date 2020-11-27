Nikki Bella and Sister Brie Open to Returning to WWE Ring

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Total Bellas' stars say they have 'one more run' in them as they address wrestling return speculations, only several months after welcoming their babies.

AceShowbiz - Nikki and Brie Bella are musing a return to the WWE ring.

The siblings bid goodbye to the sports corporation back in 2018 but, after being inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class earlier this year (20), they're considering a comeback.

During an appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show", the 37-year-old pro wrestlers revealed that they have a bucket list item of getting back in the ring.

"When Nikki and I left, the Tag Team titles came and we were like, wait a second, those titles are for the Bella twins, how'd they come after us?," Brie shared, adding that she and Nikki have "said we definitely have one more last run in us."

"It's not anytime soon," she clarified, noting that "we'd kind of like to do it in a couple years is what we're feeling because we'd like our boys to be two (years old) and watch us."

The stars both recently became mums - Nikki welcomed her first child, son Matteo, with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, in July (20) while Brie became a mother for the second time when she gave birth to her own child, Buddy, the day after.

"We both felt like our last run, we're like, that's not what we want to end on, like our careers officially," stated Nikki. "We just have that one more left in us."

Last month, Nikki Bella and Brie revealed their plan to move their families. "We majorly downsized and we wanted to be more simple," Brie said.

She had relocated from Arizona to Napa Valley, California while Nikki was still waiting until Artem finished season 29 of "Dancing With the Stars".