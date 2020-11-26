 
 

'Jeopardy!' Guest Host Ken Jennings Under Fire for Old Wheelchair Tweet

The 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' winner is slammed after his past insensitive tweets about wheelchair-bound people and a dying 'Star Wars' fan resurface.

  • Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ken Jennings has quickly turned from fans' favorite to Internet mockery after his old wheelchair tweet resurfaced online. The 74-time champion of "Jeopardy!" has caught the flak for his past insensitive tweets soon after he's announced as an interim guest host for the first few new episodes of game show in the wake of longtime host Alex Trebek's passing.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown was among those who showed her disapproval of Jennings being named an interim host of "Jeopardy!". She tweeted, "Nope," in response to an article about the news. When a user asked her why, the "Community" alum replied, "Peep his old tweets and get back to me."

Yvette Nicole Brown's Tweets

Yvette Nicole Brown reacted to Ken Jennings being announced as Jeopardy!' guest host.

One of Ken's problematic tweets read, "Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair." Another user posted a screenshot of the 2014 tweet and wrote to Ken, "You can delete the tweet but the internet never forgets."

A Twitter User Reacted to Ken Jennings' Old Tweet

A Twitter user slammed Ken Jennings' over past wheelchair tweet.

In 2018, Ken apologized for the tweet. "I never did a public flogging thing for this but I did apologize personally to angry/hurt people who reached out personally," he tweeted at the time. "it was a joke so inept that it meant something very different in my head & I regret the ableist plain reading of it!"

But the wheelchair tweet was not the only time Ken offended people. In 2015, he made an insensitive comment about "Star Wars" fan, Daniel Fleetwood, who died of cancer after getting to screen "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" early. He wrote, "It can't be a good sign that every fan who has seen the new Star Wars movie died shortly thereafter."

In August 2019, he also made a sarcastic remark about Canadians who flocked Seattle to watch a baseball game. "My favorite summer thing in Seattle is when 20,000 surprisingly awful Canadians drive down to watch a Blue Jays game and then the Mariners win," he tweeted.

Ken has not responded to the renewed backlash while reps at Sony Pictures Entertainment have not commented on the controversy caused by the author's past insensitive tweets.

