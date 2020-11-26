Prince Charles Disables Twitter Replies Due to Trolling Comments From 'The Crown' Fans

WENN/Avalon TV

The alteration apparently is a move to avoid hateful comments which the British royal couple has been flooded with as someone shows disapproval of Duchess Camilla, writing, '#TeamPrincessDiana #DianaStill.'

Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Prince Charles seemingly has had enough with the trollings from fans of Netflix's royal series "The Crown". The Duke of Cornwall and wife Duchess Camilla have turned off the comments section of their joint account following tons of hate messages they have been receiving from fans of the hit drama, which centered on Prince Charless and late Lady Diana in current season 4.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla recently shared a tweet about their charity event. "The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron of @EmmausUK, recently joined a video call with staff and formerly homeless residents of @EmmausBrighton, known as companions, to discuss the challenges faced by the charity as a result of the coronavirus crisis," read the Tuesday, November 24 tweet that only allowed users whom the Clarence House account follows to be able to reply to the post.

The alteration apparently is a move to avoid hateful comments which the British royal couple has been flooded with. "The true princess of wales, always Diana, Camilla, the eternal lover, the greatness of Diana will be eternal, no one will be able to take her place, Charles of England will never be King and neither deserves it .., Diana Princess of Wales will live forever," one user tweeted on November 22. Showing disapproval of Duchess Camilla, someone added, "#TeamPrincessDiana #DianaStill."

In season 4 of "The Crown", Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) was depicted miserable after seemingly being forced to marry Lady Diana (Emma Corrin) while he was actually in love with Camilla, who was also married at the time. "I care about her. Morning, noon and night, I care about her. … Camilla is who I want. That is where my loyalties lie. That is who my priority is," he told Diana in one episode.

"I refuse to be blamed any longer for this grotesque misalliance. I wash my hands of it. If you have a complaint about not being loved or appreciated in this marriage, I suggest you take it up with the people who arranged it," he added.

In an interview with TVLine, Josh described his character as "a man desperately trying to get out of this mess." He went on to say of Charles and Diana, "These are two very lost souls … They both needed something they couldnt give each other, and it didn't work."