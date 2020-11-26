Tyler Oakley Calls Out Jake Paul for Remaining 'Aggressively Ignorant' Over 'COVID Is A Hoax' Remark

WENN/Ivan Nikolov/Instar Celebrity

The YouTuber draws backlash for his explanation on how coronavirus does not make sense to him when answering a question if he regretted throwing giant maskless parties amid the pandemic.

Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tyler Oakley is not having it after Jake Paul gave a controversial statement about COVID-19. Upon learning that his fellow YouTube star had declared the "disease is a hoax" in an interview, the 31-year-old internet personality called him out for continuing to be "aggressively ignorant" amid the pandemic.

On Wednesday, November 25, Tyler took to Twitter to slam Jake. "f**k you, @jakepaul," he first tweeted in response to select quotes from the latter's interview with The Daily Beast. Minutes later, he followed it up with another scathing tweet, "this entire @thedailybeast interview... wow. what a mess. @jakepaul remains aggressively ignorant, & so embarrassing."

Tyler Oakley called out Jake Paul for his 'COVID is a hoax' claim.

The LGBTQ+ youth activist's reaction came after the younger brother of Logan Paul answered a question if he regretted throwing giant maskless parties in the midst of the pandemic. "It's time for us to open up. Obviously, it's a controversial subject, but it's time for our nation to open up and go back to normal," he first shared his two cents to reporter Marlow Stern.

Pressed about the statement, Jake pointed out, "There are people losing jobs, there are small businesses who are going bankrupt, there are millions of people who are unemployed right now, people are turning to alcohol and drugs to cope with everything that's going on." He added, "This is the most detrimental thing to our society. COVID cases are at less than 1 percent, and I think the disease is a hoax."

When Marlow pointed out that COVID had killed about 260,000 people so far, the boxer and aspiring rapper simply responded by stating, "Ugh. Yeah, and so has the flu." He went on to explain why the situation did not make sense to him. "A hundred percent of our nation is shut down due to the 1 percent who's at risk, so that’s what I meant about how COVID doesn't make sense to me," he said.

"It doesn't add up. There's something more behind it that the government's not telling us, and to me it just sucks, because so many kids' lives are being affected by this because we're worried about the 1 percent who are gonna die. And it sucks. I don't want those people to die, and nobody wants them to die, but it is the process of life," he elaborated. "And s**t happens, so… I don't know."

This is not the first time Jake got slammed by Tyler. Back in August, the latter roasted the 23-year-old on Twitter for hosting a July 14 party at his Calabasas home amid the COVID -19 spike. "f**k you, @jakepaul," he blasted at that time.

Tyler Oakley slammed Jake Paul for hosting a July 14 party.

Although he drew backlash over the gathering, Jake remained defiant. "I don't know what to think of it (pandemic), to be honest. I don't think anyone really does," he told Insider at the time. "No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn't know what to do. But I personally am not the type of person who's gonna sit around and not live my life.