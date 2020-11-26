 
 

Jinger Duggar Introduces Newborn Baby Girl, Explains Meaning Behind her Name

Jeremy Vuolo assures that his former 'Counting On' star wife is recovering well after giving birth to their second daughter, Evangeline Jo, on Sunday, November 22.

  • Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jinger Duggar has just welcomed a brand new addition to her young family. A few days after giving birth to her second child with husband Jeremy Vuolo, the former "Counting On" star finally introduced their newborn to the world, and explained the meaning of their daughter's name.

The 26-year-old broke the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday, November 25. Posting a photo of herself cradling her baby girl in a hospital bed, she beamingly announced, "Evangeline Jo Vuolo has arrived! We are so thankful to God for this precious little angel!"

Also announcing the baby's arrival was Jinger's husband Jeremy. "We've got good news! Our baby girl, Evangeline Jo, arrived quickly and safely on Sunday night," the former soccer player said in his statement to TLCme. "Jinger is recovering very well, enjoying finally being able to hold her little angel."

The one-time star of "19 Kids and Counting" additionally shared what's behind her second daughter's name. "Evangeline means 'good news' and Jo is after Jeremy's middle name, Joseph," she told TLCme, before revealing her first-born's reaction. "As for Felicity, she is in love with her little sister but has no idea how much sharing is in her future. We are so grateful to God for this beautiful gift!"

Jinger and Jeremy, who are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Felicity, welcomed Evangeline at 11.26 P.M. on Sunday, November 2. TLCme further reported that the baby girl weighed 7lbs and measured 20 inches at the time of her birth.

The TV personality, who tied the knot with Jeremy in November 2016 in Arkansas, confirmed her pregnancy in May 2020. Flaunting her baby bump in an Instagram picture, she declared, "We are so excited to announce that we're expecting a little girl this November! Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn't be happier."

When announcing the great news, Jinger also disclosed that she suffered miscarriage in November 2019. "On a Monday evening, Jer and I were rejoicing with our families as we announced that I was pregnant. Yet, in God's perfect timing, it was the next morning that I awoke knowing something wasn't right. Within moments I knew that I'd lost the baby," she wrote in another Instagram post.

