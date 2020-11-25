 
 

Lori Loughlin and Husband Settle a Total Fine of $400K From College Admissions Scandal
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The 'Fuller House' star is serving her two-month term at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, while Mossimo Giannulli is being held at a correctional institution in Lompoc.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have reported paid off the fines levied against them for their roles in the college admissions scandal.

Citing court documents, TMZ report the 56-year-old "Fuller House" star has paid her $150,000 (£114,000) fine, while Giannulli, 57, has also made good with the courts - paying off his $250,000 (£190,000) debt.

In addition to the fines, the couple must serve prison time - two months for Loughlin and five for Giannulli - as well as complete a certain number of hours of community service.

Both Giannulli and Loughlin will spend America's Thanksgiving holiday (November 26) behind bars. She is currently serving her two-month term at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, while the Mossimo founder is being held at The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc in California.

Reporting to The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc in California on November 19, the Mossimo founder's expected to serve his full sentence as his time behind bars will overlap with Loughlin's. It was reported that the facility Giannulli reported to is a male-only institution and located less than 3 hours outside of Los Angeles, where he lives with his family.

The couple was handed the punishment in August, after pleading guilty to offering up bribes to help their two daughters get into the University of Southern California (USC). They paid scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to fabricate their resumes so that they could get onto the University of Southern California.

Lori was reportedly "a wreck" after just a few days in prison. "Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears," a source claimed. "It's only two months but she's dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged."

