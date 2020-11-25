 
 

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

The 'Wipe Me Down' rapper shares a video showing him enjoying his time at home with his children as he's in recovery after getting two surgeries on his shot leg.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (a.k.a. Lil Boosie) has given more updates on his health after he got shot in the leg. The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 24 to show him recovering at home with his children, while giving a look at his possible shot leg.

The 38-year-old shared on his feed a video of him lying down to show his view from where he's resting. The camera initially caught a glimpse of his right leg, which was wrapped in what looks like a bandage, before it panned to his children who were jumping on trampoline in the backyard and his son playing at the basketball court.

Boosie thanked his baby mamas for the chance to spend time with his children, writing over the clip, "GOT ALL MY KIDDOS S/o my bms thanks needed this." He added in the caption, "#peaceandlove #painnpleasure MADE IT BACK."

Earlier that day, Boosie revealed that he would need to undergo a third surgery on his leg. "2 Surgeries On My Leg and 1 More To Go #ShakeBack #4S**t," so he tweeted.

Boosie was shot in Dallas on Saturday, November 14. He visited the town to pay respects to late rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed on Wednesday, November 11. The star, whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., and his entourage had reportedly been driving through Dallas in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van before the shooting in the parking lot of Big T's Plaza shopping mall.

The musician was struck below the knee and taken to a hospital. It was said at the time that his injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening. However, a few days later reports emerged that Boosie was still hospitalized and had complications in the leg that he was shot in due to his diabetes. It was said that the gunshot wound was not healing fast and it's not looking good for his leg, meaning he might have to get his leg amputated.

Sources later told TMZ that Boosie's leg was saved after multiple surgeries, during which bullet fragments were removed and surgeons added screws to the bones in his foot to make sure the rapper heals.

On Sunday, November 22, the Baton Rogue artist informed his fans and followers that he's already back at home and has still got his leg. "OUT THE HOSPITAL #athome Thanks to all the ones who prayed fa me," he posted with a praying hands emoji, adding, "N YEAH I STILL GOT MY LEG."

