 
 

R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Describes Marriage Life With the Star as 'Lonely' Experience

R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Describes Marriage Life With the Star as 'Lonely' Experience
Facebook/Instagram
Celebrity

Drea who was married to the 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker until 2009 claims she was 'never a wife' despite exchanging wedding vows with the singer/songwriter.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - R. Kelly's ex Drea has insisted that while she was married to the singer, she was "never a wife."

The couple was married for 13 years but divorced in 2009, with Drea, real name Andrea Kelly, later going public with the alleged domestic abuse she received in their relationship.

During an interview with the New York Post's Page Six gossip column, Drea - who shares three children with her former husband - said that despite the "I Believe I Can Fly" star's wealth and fame, being married to him was a "lonely" experience.

"Money does not bring you happiness; it is a lonely place," she said. "I still say, 'I was married but I was never a wife,' and I don't want anyone (else to experience that)... especially the younger generation."

  See also...

"At the end of the day, what you need to understand is that when it's over, they will let you know his damn money is his damn money and they leave with their money."

Kelly remains behind bars in Chicago, Illinois, where he is facing multiple counts of sexual abuse, while he is also set to stand trial for racketeering and sex trafficking in New York.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His attorney recently said the singer was "suffering" mentally in jail amid pandemic. "In terms of his mental well-being, I think he's suffering under these COVID conditions because they had an enormous outbreak (in prison) previously," the lawyer claimed. "It's not a good environment to be in."

You can share this post!

Solange Knowles 'Super Happy' With New Boyfriend After They Go Instagram Official

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Expecting First Child
Related Posts
R. Kelly 'Suffering' Mental Health Issues in Prison Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

R. Kelly 'Suffering' Mental Health Issues in Prison Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

R. Kelly's Trial for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Scheduled for April 2021

R. Kelly's Trial for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Scheduled for April 2021

R. Kelly's Daughter 'Angry' and 'Heartbroken' After Suffering Miscarriage

R. Kelly's Daughter 'Angry' and 'Heartbroken' After Suffering Miscarriage

R. Kelly Denied Immediate Release From Custody Post-Prison Beating

R. Kelly Denied Immediate Release From Custody Post-Prison Beating

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Shawn Mendes Wants to Spend More Time With Family After Life With Camila Cabello During Lockdown

Shawn Mendes Wants to Spend More Time With Family After Life With Camila Cabello During Lockdown

R. Kelly's Trial for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Scheduled for April 2021

R. Kelly's Trial for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Scheduled for April 2021

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Kaley Cuoco's Husband Dedicates His Instagram to Trolling Her and She Loves It

Kaley Cuoco's Husband Dedicates His Instagram to Trolling Her and She Loves It

Elton John Plans to Send Rod Stewart Christmas Card to End Their Feud

Elton John Plans to Send Rod Stewart Christmas Card to End Their Feud

Annie Lennox Not Enjoying New Life in Los Angeles After Moving From London

Annie Lennox Not Enjoying New Life in Los Angeles After Moving From London

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split