Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Claiming that she has been two weeks sober now, the 'Midnight Sky' singer reveals she's trying to focus on moving forward rather than being mad at herself.

Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus is getting honest about her ongoing journey to sobriety. The singer/actress, who announced in June that she was six months sober, has admitted that she recently relapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off," the 28-year-old told Zane Lowe in the Monday, November 23, episode of Apple Music's "New Music Daily". "And I would never sit here and go, 'I've been f**king sober,' and I didn't. I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time."

Miley revealed she's trying to come to terms with her relapse peacefully, sharing, "One of the things I've used is 'Don't get furious, get curious.' So don't be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, 'What happened?' "

The "Hannah Montana" alum said that she "didn't choose to make a statement" when she recently broke her sobriety as she realized how ugly it was. "To me, it was a f**k up because I'm not a moderation person," she stated, before noting though, "and I don't think that everyone has to be f**king sober. I think everyone has to do what is best for them."

Miley, whose seventh studio album "Plastic Hearts" is set to be released on November 27, additionally explained that her issue is not with alcohol, but the resulting consequence of her actions under the influence. "I don't have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of ... Even into, I've just been wanting to wake up 100%, 100% of the time," she shared.

"I'm very disciplined," Miley continued. "Yeah, very disciplined. That's why it's never easy, but it's pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it's like the day I don't want to f**king do it anymore, I don't. The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don't want to, it just is. I'm just very disciplined."

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker also opened up how the deaths of musicians like Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Kurt Cobain inspired her to get sober. "Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself. That actually really made me want to get sober, because we've lost so many icons at 27," she said, reflecting on the tragic passing of those musicians at such young age.

She added, "It's a very pivotal time. You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn't handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It's an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that."