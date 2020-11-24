Billie Joe Armstrong Unveils 'No Fun Mondays' Began as Something to Keep Him Busy

WENN Music

To be released on November 27, the new LP has the Green Day frontman covering classic hits

AceShowbiz - Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong's covers collection "No Fun Mondays" is a reflection on a turbulent 2020.

The star has been sharing weekly cover versions online of classic hits like The Bangles' Manic Monday and Tommy James and the Shondells' "I Think We're Alone Now", and will release all 14 tracks on his new LP, which is out on[] Friday, November 27.

Speaking to British music website NME, Armstrong reveals the project began as "something to just keep me busy because I knew that the rest of the year was getting cancelled," amid the pandemic.

"The response was really good," he says. "Everybody was saying that it was just nice to hear some music and feel a little bit normal. The sentiment was right."

Other cover versions on the album include John Lennon's "Give Me Some Truth" and The Clash's "Police on My Back" which, according to the hitmaker, relate to the U.S. election and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"'Give Me Some Truth' and 'Police on My Back' were tied to a lot of the toxic political atmosphere that's going on right now - especially with 'Police on My Back' and what happened with George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests," he muses.

The death of African-American George Floyd in May, at the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota police officers, sparked a new wave of Black Lives Matter protests globally.

"It's interesting just how many of these old songs are still relevant, probably more now today than ever," Armstrong adds.