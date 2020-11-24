 
 

Billie Joe Armstrong Unveils 'No Fun Mondays' Began as Something to Keep Him Busy

Billie Joe Armstrong Unveils 'No Fun Mondays' Began as Something to Keep Him Busy
WENN
Music

To be released on November 27, the new LP has the Green Day frontman covering classic hits such as The Bangles' 'Manic Monday' as well as Tommy James and the Shondells' 'I Think We're Alone Now'.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong's covers collection "No Fun Mondays" is a reflection on a turbulent 2020.

The star has been sharing weekly cover versions online of classic hits like The Bangles' Manic Monday and Tommy James and the Shondells' "I Think We're Alone Now", and will release all 14 tracks on his new LP, which is out on[] Friday, November 27.

Speaking to British music website NME, Armstrong reveals the project began as "something to just keep me busy because I knew that the rest of the year was getting cancelled," amid the pandemic.

"The response was really good," he says. "Everybody was saying that it was just nice to hear some music and feel a little bit normal. The sentiment was right."

  See also...

Other cover versions on the album include John Lennon's "Give Me Some Truth" and The Clash's "Police on My Back" which, according to the hitmaker, relate to the U.S. election and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"'Give Me Some Truth' and 'Police on My Back' were tied to a lot of the toxic political atmosphere that's going on right now - especially with 'Police on My Back' and what happened with George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests," he muses.

The death of African-American George Floyd in May, at the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota police officers, sparked a new wave of Black Lives Matter protests globally.

"It's interesting just how many of these old songs are still relevant, probably more now today than ever," Armstrong adds.

You can share this post!

Jeannie Mai Recalls Traumatic Experience in Her Recovery From Parapharyngeal Abscess

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'
Related Posts
Billie Joe Armstrong's Son Accused of Sexual Abuse by Ex-Girlfriend

Billie Joe Armstrong's Son Accused of Sexual Abuse by Ex-Girlfriend

Billie Joe Armstrong Throws Rented $5,000 Guitar Into Pool at Cannes Show

Billie Joe Armstrong Throws Rented $5,000 Guitar Into Pool at Cannes Show

Most Read
Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video
Music

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

Miley Cyrus Sends Foul-Mouthed Message to Her Exes in Steamy Music Video With Dua Lipa

Miley Cyrus Sends Foul-Mouthed Message to Her Exes in Steamy Music Video With Dua Lipa

KISS to Livestream Biggest New Year's Eve Concert From Dubai

KISS to Livestream Biggest New Year's Eve Concert From Dubai

Josh Groban Calls New Album His 'Saving Grace' Amid Pandemic

Josh Groban Calls New Album His 'Saving Grace' Amid Pandemic

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse