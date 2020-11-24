 
 

Linda Gray Pays Sweet Tribute to TV Producer Son Following His Passing at 56

Linda Gray Pays Sweet Tribute to TV Producer Son Following His Passing at 56
The actress known for her portrayal as Sue Ellen Ewing on 'Dallas' describes Jeff Thrasher as 'the kindest, funniest, sweetest human being' when sharing the sad news via social media.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Dallas" star Linda Gray is mourning the death of her son.

The 80 year old's son, Jeff Thrasher, 56, has passed away and his mum is calling him "the kindest, funniest, sweetest human being".

Linda revealed the sad news on Instagram on Monday, November 23, but didn't offer many details.

"He brought the world such love and was loved by everyone!" the TV veteran wrote beside a photograph of the director and producer riding a bicycle. "May his journey be a magical one."

Actress Jordana Brewster, who plays Elena Ramos in the revival of "Dallas, sent condolance in the comment section, writing, "Linda I am so sorry. I am sending you all of my love snd [sic] strength." TV producer Allison Martino added, "Linda, this is the first time I'm reading this. I have no words. I can't even imagine what you're going through. There couldn't be anything harder than this. You are all loved."

Another "Dallas" star, Julie Gonzalo, also left a comment. "Oh my darling, I’m so sorry for this loss. Sending you all my thoughts and my heart to you and your family xx," so she wrote.

A fan added, "As I am sure I am not the only one, words are not enough to express my deepest condolences to you and your family. I love you and have you in my prayers." Similarly, someone else said, "I'm so sorry, Linda. Sending you and your family my deepest condolences."

Thrasher produced "The Amazing Race Canada" and "Canada's Smartest Person". He also directed "Furze World Wonders" in 2017.

