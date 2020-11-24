'The Cave' Director Reacts to Inappropriate Behavior Allegations: It Is Most Unfortunate

WENN/Nicky Nelson Celebrity

Feras Fayyad has been accused by former Danish documentary production assistant Emilia Moth of making inappropriate comments about her while filming in Denmark.

AceShowbiz - Feras Fayyad, the Syrian director behind acclaimed National Geographic movie "The Cave", has responded to allegations of inappropriate behavior while filming in Denmark.

Former Danish documentary production assistant Emilia Moth claims the filmmaker made inappropriate comments about her in a new Ekstra Bladet newspaper expose, but Fayyad has denied any wrongdoing and disputes her version of events.

Meanwhile, Danish Documentary founder Sigrid Dyekjaer insists the matter was thoroughly investigated and no evidence was found to support Moth's claims.

Fayyad has now told Deadline he would never knowingly cause "worry and sorrow" to a woman, adding, "As a victim of sexual violence myself, and as a brother to seven sisters, I am extremely sensitive to any kind of behavior that could be interpreted as offensive."

"I have never engaged in such behavior myself. It is most unfortunate that in my efforts to tell the heartbreaking story of the destruction of my country, others are intent on attacking my character for political, financial or personal reasons."

Fayyad's conduct at the EBS International Documentary Festival in Korea in 2017 has also been called into question after his appearance was cancelled at the last minute when organizers claimed an employee had accused him of sexual harassment. Fayyad denied behaving inappropriately during the trip and insisted he had no idea what he had been accused of.

Meanwhile, in a statement to Deadline, Moth detailed why she made the decision to speak out about her experiences with the director, writing: "In Denmark, we are currently experiencing a new wave of the #MeToo movement across different lines of industries - not just the film industry. I felt a responsibility to use my voice and speak up in these important times after I was sexually harassed by Feras Fayyad in 2019.

"My story is not unique and it is not only a story about sexual harassment. It is a story about the power structures within the industry, that still allows sexism, harassment, and bullying to happen. These are power structures that both men and women are a part of creating and upholding. My hope is that, with my story, I can help shed a light on these dynamics and hopefully send a message to other men and women experiencing the same thing I did, that they are not alone."

Moth's claims to Ekstra Bladet have sparked a #MeToo uprising in the Danish entertainment business, with over 1,000 professionals signing an open letter supporting her "courage" and expressing solidarity "with all those who have experienced abusive behavior."

Signatories include director Susanne Bier, "Game of Thrones" star Pilou Asbaek and "House of Cards" alum Lars Mikkelsen.