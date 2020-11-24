 
 

Jason Derulo Believes His 'Savage Love' Restaurant Spree Is 'A Beautiful Thing'

Jason Derulo Believes His 'Savage Love' Restaurant Spree Is 'A Beautiful Thing'
The 'In My Head' singer has defended spending more than $100,000 to treat Catch patrons to dinner and drinks in celebration of his remix track hitting the number one spot on the U.S. charts.

AceShowbiz - Jason Derulo has defended spending more than $100,000 (£77,250) to celebrate the success of his track "Savage Love", insisting that if he can make people happy by digging deep then "that's a beautiful thing".

The 31-year-old singer and actor's tune, a remix featuring BTS (Bangtan Boys) and New Zealand singer Jawsh 685, recently hit the number one spot on the U.S. charts and, to memorialise the moment, he hit West Hollywood rooftop joint Catch and treated patrons to dinner and drinks following the success - shelling out over $100,000.

And speaking about the generous gesture during an interview with Fleur East on her Saturday show on Hits Radio, Jason said: "In life there are certain things that you do, that either make you happy or that make other people around you happy."

"And I think happiness is a very important part of life. I don't have a million cars, and there's a bunch of cars on my driveway that I don't drive, but if I could create happiness for myself and people around me, I think that's really important... I was celebrating a Number 1 song right, and I was at a restaurant and it's Covid time. It's a very expensive restaurant. If I can take a second and dig deep in my pocket and have a night for the entire restaurant, I think that's a beautiful thing."

"It was just a night that we could all share and celebrate together, I mean I probably paid for some people that didn't really care at all!" he concluded.

Since being in lockdown, Jason has enjoyed being more "grounded" and having "a sense of my own space".

"Nobody told me that this is what it's like to be in the crib, waking up in your own bed I'm like yo, this is crazy!... I also have more time to sleep, I'm sleeping more so I feel like I'm sharper. It's a different me...It's been really refreshing," he smiled.

