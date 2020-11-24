 
 

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet
Instagram
Music

The 'Woke Up Like This' rapper gets fans excited after taking his social media accounts to tease new music off his upcoming album 'Whole Lotta Red' and debuting a new song on Instagram Live.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Fans of Playboi Carti are beyond excited after the "Woke Up Like This" spitter took to his social media accounts to tease new music off his upcoming album "Whole Lotta Red". In one of his tweets on Monday, November 23, Carti revealed that he had officially turned his new project to his label.

"album.turned in," so Carti announced in an Instagram post that also featured some fashion-forward photos. He could be seen donning a suit while showing off some freshly-dyed red hair and new piercings.

Additionally, he appeared to hint that he was talking about his upcoming album "Whole Lotta Red". Fueling the speculations, the Atlanta rapper later tweeted, "OUt of MY boDY ! WHOLE TAPE."

Playboi Carti hinted that he finished his 'Whole Lotta Red' album

Playboi Carti hinted that he finished his 'Whole Lotta Red' album.

  See also...

Carti then further raised the excitement as he went on Instagram Live to debut a brand new song. "I'm servin' that base/ I got me some thots/ They thought I was gay," he rapped over the bass-heavy tune. The particular lyrics immediately sparked conversations online and it didn't take long for it to trend on Twitter.

"Carti really got 'they thought i was gay' trending lmaoo," a fan reacted. Someone else added excitedly, "This n***a in a mesh beater talkin bout 'they thought I was gay,' " noting that it might be "Album of the year."

Calling him "the voice of my generation," another user said, "Carti angsty screaming THEY THOUGHT I WAS GAY into an Instagram live wearing tight jeans and a mesh shirt that matches his dyed red braids."

Some fans also believed that Carti's new album would be a huge hit. "Playboi Carti was just on live and in the song the n***a said 'I got me sum thots they thought I was gay' he definitely see da gay vampire jokes," one wrote, while another person added, "carti saying THEY THOUGHT I WAS GAY could mean this is the biggest comeback of this year."

People also brought Iggy Azalea into the conversations. This seemingly had something to do with his tweet earlier that day that read, "i told da bit shut up! My son crying." Upon seeing the tweet, a fan wished that Carti would somehow incorporate the Australian raptress and Onyx, the two stars' first child together. "i wanna hear onyx crying in the background and iggy comforting him," said the fan.

You can share this post!

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing
Related Posts
Playboi Carti Ridiculed for Wearing Crop Top to Football Practice

Playboi Carti Ridiculed for Wearing Crop Top to Football Practice

Playboi Carti Buys $400K Family-Friendly Rolls-Royce After Welcoming Son With Iggy Azalea

Playboi Carti Buys $400K Family-Friendly Rolls-Royce After Welcoming Son With Iggy Azalea

Playboi Carti Taunts Police Officer Who Arrests Him: I'll F**k Your Daughter

Playboi Carti Taunts Police Officer Who Arrests Him: I'll F**k Your Daughter

Playboi Carti Busted for Drug and Gun Possession

Playboi Carti Busted for Drug and Gun Possession

Most Read
Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video
Music

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

Miley Cyrus Sends Foul-Mouthed Message to Her Exes in Steamy Music Video With Dua Lipa

Miley Cyrus Sends Foul-Mouthed Message to Her Exes in Steamy Music Video With Dua Lipa

KISS to Livestream Biggest New Year's Eve Concert From Dubai

KISS to Livestream Biggest New Year's Eve Concert From Dubai

Josh Groban Calls New Album His 'Saving Grace' Amid Pandemic

Josh Groban Calls New Album His 'Saving Grace' Amid Pandemic

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse