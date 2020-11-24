Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

Instagram Music

The 'Woke Up Like This' rapper gets fans excited after taking his social media accounts to tease new music off his upcoming album 'Whole Lotta Red' and debuting a new song on Instagram Live.

Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Fans of Playboi Carti are beyond excited after the "Woke Up Like This" spitter took to his social media accounts to tease new music off his upcoming album "Whole Lotta Red". In one of his tweets on Monday, November 23, Carti revealed that he had officially turned his new project to his label.

"album.turned in," so Carti announced in an Instagram post that also featured some fashion-forward photos. He could be seen donning a suit while showing off some freshly-dyed red hair and new piercings.

Additionally, he appeared to hint that he was talking about his upcoming album "Whole Lotta Red". Fueling the speculations, the Atlanta rapper later tweeted, "OUt of MY boDY ! WHOLE TAPE."

Playboi Carti hinted that he finished his 'Whole Lotta Red' album.

Carti then further raised the excitement as he went on Instagram Live to debut a brand new song. "I'm servin' that base/ I got me some thots/ They thought I was gay," he rapped over the bass-heavy tune. The particular lyrics immediately sparked conversations online and it didn't take long for it to trend on Twitter.

"Carti really got 'they thought i was gay' trending lmaoo," a fan reacted. Someone else added excitedly, "This n***a in a mesh beater talkin bout 'they thought I was gay,' " noting that it might be "Album of the year."

Calling him "the voice of my generation," another user said, "Carti angsty screaming THEY THOUGHT I WAS GAY into an Instagram live wearing tight jeans and a mesh shirt that matches his dyed red braids."

Some fans also believed that Carti's new album would be a huge hit. "Playboi Carti was just on live and in the song the n***a said 'I got me sum thots they thought I was gay' he definitely see da gay vampire jokes," one wrote, while another person added, "carti saying THEY THOUGHT I WAS GAY could mean this is the biggest comeback of this year."

People also brought Iggy Azalea into the conversations. This seemingly had something to do with his tweet earlier that day that read, "i told da bit shut up! My son crying." Upon seeing the tweet, a fan wished that Carti would somehow incorporate the Australian raptress and Onyx, the two stars' first child together. "i wanna hear onyx crying in the background and iggy comforting him," said the fan.