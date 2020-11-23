 
 

Tamar Braxton Accused of Turning Her Back on Talent Agents Over Unpaid Commissions

Tamar Braxton Accused of Turning Her Back on Talent Agents Over Unpaid Commissions
Instagram
Celebrity

Pantheon Talent Group officials have filed suit against the 'Braxton Family Values' star for failing to pay them a 10 per cent cut of her TV earnings per her 2016 oral contract.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer Tamar Braxton has been accused of failing to pay lucrative commissions to her talent agents.

Pantheon Talent Group officials have filed suit against the R&B star in Los Angeles County Court, claiming they struck an "oral contract" in 2016 to represent Braxton, in exchange for a 10 percent cut of her TV earnings.

They insist they are responsible for having "procured employment" for Braxton on her latest reality show, "Get Ya Life!", and negotiating a massive $75,000 (£56,500) per episode pay cheque for the musician - but they have not been compensated.

  See also...

According to documents obtained by The Blast, they also set her up on other projects such as "To Catch a Beautician", and game show "Hip Hop Squares".

Plaintiffs are accusing Braxton of "inexplicably turning her back on Pantheon and the contributions it made to help propel her career," and claiming she has so far "brazenly chosen to flatly ignore" their requests for the payment, which now stands at over six figures, forcing them to take her to court as a "last resort".

Braxton famously clashed with bosses at WE tv, who produce her shows "Braxton Family Values" and "Get Ya Life!", over the summer, blaming the "toxic" reality TV industry for her headline-grabbing suicide attempt, and demanding she be released from her "excessive and unfair" contract - a wish that was granted in July.

The tension between Tamar and the network also caused a rift between her and her sisters. After slamming the network for using her "pain" to boost the ratings of her family reality television show which she's no longer part of, the singer accused her sisters of restaging their reactions to her suicide attempt. Fans also noticed that she unfollowed her entire family, including sisters Toni Braxton, Traci Braxton, Trina Braxton and Towanda Braxton, as well as her mom Evelyn Braxon on Instagram.

You can share this post!

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Report: Tanya Sam Bails on 'RHOA' Filming Following Stripper Threesome Scandal
Related Posts
Tamar Braxton's Sister Towanda Says Star Has 'Not-So-Good Days' Following Her Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton's Sister Towanda Says Star Has 'Not-So-Good Days' Following Her Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton's Sisters Defend Themselves for Addressing Her Suicide Attempt on TV Show

Tamar Braxton's Sisters Defend Themselves for Addressing Her Suicide Attempt on TV Show

Tamar Braxton Claps Back at David Adefeso for Accusing Her of Destroying Video Evidence

Tamar Braxton Claps Back at David Adefeso for Accusing Her of Destroying Video Evidence

Tamar Braxton's Ex Claims She Destroyed Video Evidence of Their Brutal Altercation

Tamar Braxton's Ex Claims She Destroyed Video Evidence of Their Brutal Altercation

Most Read
Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11
Celebrity

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Broselianda Hernandez Boudet Remembered by Singer Liuba Maria Hevia Following Tragic Death

Broselianda Hernandez Boudet Remembered by Singer Liuba Maria Hevia Following Tragic Death

Adam Lambert Spotted in PDA-Filled Beach Date With New Guy After Javi Costa Polo Split

Adam Lambert Spotted in PDA-Filled Beach Date With New Guy After Javi Costa Polo Split

Summer Walker Threatens Paparazzi After Baby Bump Pics Surface

Summer Walker Threatens Paparazzi After Baby Bump Pics Surface

Halsey Shocked to Find Her Poetry Book on New York Times Bestseller List

Halsey Shocked to Find Her Poetry Book on New York Times Bestseller List

Donald Trump Jr. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Max Ehrich Wants Demi Lovato to Stop Exploiting Their Split After Her People's Choice Awards Jokes

Max Ehrich Wants Demi Lovato to Stop Exploiting Their Split After Her People's Choice Awards Jokes

Mulatto Denies Stealing Wigs From Small Business 2 Years Ago

Mulatto Denies Stealing Wigs From Small Business 2 Years Ago

Ben Affleck's GF Ana De Armas Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Ring on That Finger

Ben Affleck's GF Ana De Armas Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Ring on That Finger

Police Release Photos of Mo3's Alleged Killer in Hopes of Catching Him

Police Release Photos of Mo3's Alleged Killer in Hopes of Catching Him