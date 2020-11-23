Tamar Braxton Accused of Turning Her Back on Talent Agents Over Unpaid Commissions

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Singer Tamar Braxton has been accused of failing to pay lucrative commissions to her talent agents.

Pantheon Talent Group officials have filed suit against the R&B star in Los Angeles County Court, claiming they struck an "oral contract" in 2016 to represent Braxton, in exchange for a 10 percent cut of her TV earnings.

They insist they are responsible for having "procured employment" for Braxton on her latest reality show, "Get Ya Life!", and negotiating a massive $75,000 (£56,500) per episode pay cheque for the musician - but they have not been compensated.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, they also set her up on other projects such as "To Catch a Beautician", and game show "Hip Hop Squares".

Plaintiffs are accusing Braxton of "inexplicably turning her back on Pantheon and the contributions it made to help propel her career," and claiming she has so far "brazenly chosen to flatly ignore" their requests for the payment, which now stands at over six figures, forcing them to take her to court as a "last resort".

Braxton famously clashed with bosses at WE tv, who produce her shows "Braxton Family Values" and "Get Ya Life!", over the summer, blaming the "toxic" reality TV industry for her headline-grabbing suicide attempt, and demanding she be released from her "excessive and unfair" contract - a wish that was granted in July.

The tension between Tamar and the network also caused a rift between her and her sisters. After slamming the network for using her "pain" to boost the ratings of her family reality television show which she's no longer part of, the singer accused her sisters of restaging their reactions to her suicide attempt. Fans also noticed that she unfollowed her entire family, including sisters Toni Braxton, Traci Braxton, Trina Braxton and Towanda Braxton, as well as her mom Evelyn Braxon on Instagram.